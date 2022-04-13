Seeing is believing! Buncrana's McCool Eyecare leading the way

Buncrana's newest opticians has proved to be a big hit with local residents.

McCool Eyecare, which is situated at 10a Ardaravan Square, has gone from strength to strength in just a matter of months.

The high quality and friendly service that is provided by Roslyn McCool (Campbell) and her professional team allows her to get to know her clients on a personal one to one basis to find out their specific needs, which allows her to make excellent recommendations based on this.

Roslyn takes her time with patients, which makes the whole process a pleasant experience.

As an optometrist, Roslyn worked in an opticians in Foyleside for the past 13 years but always wanted to have her own store.

From years of experience, Roslyn had the opportunity to work with a variety of eyewear ranges and lens suppliers. Following this she saw a gap in the North West Region for a personalised one to one service offering a thorough eye exam followed by a complete styling consultation regarding eyewear a patient would walk out of the store excited to show off.

“We want all our patients to look good, feel great and enjoy the best possible vision from their glasses,” Roslyn said.

Roslyn also works with HSE part time and works in St Conal's Hospital, Letterkenny and works as an optometrist in the paediatric clinics. This job role has given Roslyn excellent experience in working with children with complex eye conditions and children with disabilities.

Are we the right opticians for you?

Are you bored of looking at rows of glasses and feeling like they all look the same? Have you had a bad experience with other opticians in the past? Do you dislike/dread shopping for glasses and are in need of styling advice and professional expertise?

If so, McCool Eyecare is the right place for you.

Roslyn explained: “At McCool Eyecare we will find you glasses that will fit well and make you feel good.

“We will take time with you, no conveyor belt feeling here, just someone who will listen to what exactly you would like and with our professional expertise we will tailor everything to your needs.

“You will have 45 minutes for your eye exam to ensure we can give you excellent advice and recommendations.

“We take the time to get to know each and every one of our customers, so we can bring to life the unique vision you have in mind for your eyewear.

“You’ll see a real, sincere person who is knowledgeable, helpful and passionate about what they do. And everything is tailored to your needs.

“The reason we take 45 minutes is not just about the technical bits of doing an eye exam. The extra time we spend with you means we can give you better advice

“We also give you a Free Eyewear Styling Consultation after your eye exam if you are interested in new eyewear.

“We show you definitively what shapes and styles of glasses will work best for your face shape. We show you all the possibilities and different types of statements you could make with your eyewear.

“So if you’re interested in new eyewear that will be helpful to you whether you decide to get glasses here or elsewhere and recommendations.”

For further information or to book an appointment, contact McCool Eyecare on 0749322035 or email: info@mccooleyecare.ie