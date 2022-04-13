Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, April 13

The following deaths have taken place:

- Rebecca Spratt, Letterkenny

- Neile O'Donnell, Falcarragh

- Mary Frances Boyle, Kincasslagh

- Cathal Dunne, Dublin and formerly Letterkenny

- Eamonn Kavanagh, Buncrana

- Dan Reid, Crossroads

-John Mc Elhinney, Castlefinn

-Anne Bradley, Bomany, Letterkenny

- Michael Doherty, Clonmany

Rebecca Spratt, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Rebecca Spratt (née Russell), 20 Oaklands Park, Gortlee, Letterkenny, Donegal

Predeceased by parents James (1950) and Kathleen (1980), husband James (Jim 1980) sister Maisie Malseed (Newmills) and brother Jim (Dooen). Devoted mother to son Billy, wife Janet (Linlithgon, Scotland). Always remembered by her grandson William, brother Tommy (Dooen), sister Isobel Sweeney (Tullygay), extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday,, April 13, in The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top Letterkenny. Removal from there On Thursday evening at 5.30pm to Conwal Parish Church to repose over night. Service of thanksgiving for the life of Rebecca on Friday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations to the Irish Heart fountain or Conwal Parish Church care of any family member. Funeral service can be viewed on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook site https://www.facebook.com/100882134934689/.

Neile O'Donnell,Falcarragh



The death has taken place of Neile O'Donnell, Ballyness, Falcarragh. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Una O Donnell, Neile will be sadly missed by his brothers Denis (Letterkenny), Michael (Falcarragh), Paddy (Dublin) and sister Anne-Marie (Castlerock), nieces and nephews and a large circle of relations and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Mary Frances Boyle, Kincasslagh



The death has occurred in her home of Mary Frances Boyle (Winnie), Upper Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn's Funeral Home, Wednesday April 13 from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm and Thursday from 4pm with removal at 6pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh where she will repose overnight.

Service on Friday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Cathal Dunne, Dublin and formerly Letterkenny





The death has taken place on Monday, April 11 at Loughlinstown Hospital, Dublin of Cathal Dunne, Dun Emer Park, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly Ballaghderg, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his father Denis in 2006. Deeply missed by loving wife Cristina, daughters Isabella and Andrea, his mother Annie, brothers Fr Paddy, Denis, Joe and Seán and sisters Triona and Anne Marie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, father and mother-in-law Luis and Carmen Bustos and family Jorge, Veronica and niece Marine, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Cathal’s remains will be reposing at the family home at Ballaghderg, Letterkenny on Thursday, April 14 from 2pm until 8pm, and on Friday, April 15 from 11am to 8pm. Rosary both evenings at 8pm with house private to family afterwards please.

Funeral from there at 11.15am on Saturday, April 16 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Funeral Liturgy which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Eamonn Kavanagh, Buncrana





The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eamonn Kavanagh, Knockalla, Ludden, Buncrana.

Predeceased by his wife Jean. Much loved father of Philip, Gerard, Lorraine and David.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 9pm on Wednesday, April 13.

Removal Friday morning, April 15 at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Service at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Donations may be given to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Dan Reid, Crossroads



The death has occurred at Galway University Hospital of Dan Reid, Avaltygort, Crossroads, Killygordon. Beloved husband of Frances and much-loved father of Alan, and Sandra, cherished brother of John, Michael, Carl, Terry, Geraldine, and the late Eithne and Noreen, devoted grandfather to Ruth, Olivia, Frazer, and Jasmine.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son, daughters, brothers, sisters, daughter in law, son in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, April 14 at 12.30pm for service in St Patrick’ Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 1pm. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands, Crematorium, Cavan. The Service will be streamed live via St Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/.

The house is private, no flowers please.

John McElhinney, Castlefinn

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McElhinney, Liscooley, Castlefinn.

Beloved husband of the late Georgina and much-loved father of John, Sharron, Mary and the late Mark, cherished brother of Sadie and Eileen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, great granddaughter, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his home on Thursday, April 14 from 11am.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, April 15 at 10.30am for 11am Service in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Service will be streamed live via St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/.

House is private to family and close friends only please.

Anne Bradley, Bomany, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Tuesday of Anne Bradley, née Tourish, 290 Bomany, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her parents Charlie and Mary, sister Teresa Shields and brother, Packie. Deeply missed by her loving husband Peter, daughter Breda, son John and his wife Eileen, grandson Oisín, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Anne’s remains will repose at her late home. Wake on Wednesday from 11am until 10pm please.

Funeral from there at 1.15pm on Thursday going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Funeral Liturgy at 2pm which can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Michael Doherty, Clonmany

The death has taken place in Galway University Hospital of Michael Doherty (Armour), Dunaff, Aras, Clonmany.

His remains were due to leave the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest in Letterkenny at 5pm on Tuesday, going to his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday at 10.30am, going to St Michael’s Church, Urris, for a service at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Care West, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/stmichaelurris.

Enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany on 0860736402.

