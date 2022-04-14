Search

14 Apr 2022

Ongoing works at Meevagh Pier and future plans discussed on recent visit

Met with Coastguard reps and Meevagh boatyard team

Ongoing works at Meevagh Pier and future plans discussed on recent visit

Minister McConalogue and Cllr Blaney met with representatives of the Coastguard Michael McGee and Roisin McBride

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

14 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

michael.mchugh@iconicnews.ie

Ongoing works at the pontoon project at Meevagh Pier were discussed at a recent meeting between Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal, Charlie McConalogue and the Coastguard at Meevagh. 

The Meevagh Boatyard team, working on the Arranmore Ferry were also visited.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Liam Blaney was also in attendance. 

Funding by the Minister was announced last year. The meeting also included discussions to future-proof the pier itself.

The Minister examining some of the important work taking place at present

The Minister viewed the pier and the Coastguard base at Meevagh where he was given an overview of the important work carried out by the Coastguard. The Minister then met with the Meevagh Boatyard team which is currently working on the Arranmore Ferry to prepare it for the new season.

The Arranmore Ferry is a vital service to Donegal islanders and visitors with the Minister speaking to Dominic Sweeney from the Boatyard team

Commenting, Minister McConalogue said:

“The Coastguard team at Meevagh do essential and courageous work for the community and it was an honour to meet the team and to discuss their ongoing work and their suggestions to future-proof the pier at Meevagh.

"I was delighted to secure €150k last year for pontoons at the pier. It was great to meet with the Meevagh Boatyard team again too and to see first hand their current work on the Arranmore Ferry which is an integral amenity for the island community.” 

Cllr Blaney added: “It was good to meet with representatives of the Coastguard at their base beside Meevagh and to see first hand the challenges they encounter. It reinforces the urgency in working on a new slipway which would also benefit leisure users."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media