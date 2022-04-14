Search

14 Apr 2022

Carndonagh and Buncrana to host Darkness Into Light walks

Carndonagh and Buncrana to host Darkness Into Light walks

Darkness Into Light returns to Inishowen next month.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Details for this year's Inishowen Darkness Into Light events have been announced.

Walks will take place in Buncrana and Carndonagh as the sun rises on Saturday, May 7.

Darkness Into Light, the annual fundraising event organised by Pieta, who provide life-saving support services for those in suicidal distress and who have been bereaved through suicide.

Buncrana Darkness into Light meeting point is Scoil Mhuire. Parking available at the Shore Front across from the old Leisure Centre.

Carndonagh Darkness into Light meeting point is Spraoi agus Sport.

Registration will take place on Saturday, April 23 in Lily Rose Cafe in Buncrana from 11-1pm.

Speaking ahead of the events in May, Darkness Into Light committee representative said: “Up to 200,000 people gathered around the globe in previous years to walk in solidarity with those experiencing dark times and this year we want to encourage people to get their groups together once again and sign up to make a real difference.”

Calling on people to sign up at www.darknessintolight.ie, the organisers are reminding participants that by signing up to the event, they are making a valuable contribution to helping raise funds for Pieta’s life-saving work in therapy and support services for those impacted by suicide.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media