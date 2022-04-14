Carndonagh and Buncrana to host Darkness Into Light walks

Details for this year's Inishowen Darkness Into Light events have been announced.

Walks will take place in Buncrana and Carndonagh as the sun rises on Saturday, May 7.

Darkness Into Light, the annual fundraising event organised by Pieta, who provide life-saving support services for those in suicidal distress and who have been bereaved through suicide.

Buncrana Darkness into Light meeting point is Scoil Mhuire. Parking available at the Shore Front across from the old Leisure Centre.

Carndonagh Darkness into Light meeting point is Spraoi agus Sport.

Registration will take place on Saturday, April 23 in Lily Rose Cafe in Buncrana from 11-1pm.

Speaking ahead of the events in May, Darkness Into Light committee representative said: “Up to 200,000 people gathered around the globe in previous years to walk in solidarity with those experiencing dark times and this year we want to encourage people to get their groups together once again and sign up to make a real difference.”

Calling on people to sign up at www.darknessintolight.ie, the organisers are reminding participants that by signing up to the event, they are making a valuable contribution to helping raise funds for Pieta’s life-saving work in therapy and support services for those impacted by suicide.