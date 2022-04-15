Inishowen gardai urge motorists to slow down following number of incidents

Gardai to clamp down on speeding motorists in Inishowen.
Gardai in Inishowen are urging motorists to slow down following reports of a number of incidents in the area.
The complaints relate to vehicles regularly travelling in excess of the speed limit on the Malin to Carndonagh Road and also the Carndonagh to Culdaff Road.
Gardai say that these are popular routes for pedestrians and cyclists and are urging motorists to slow down and to always ensure that they are travelling within the speed limit.
They are warning that speed checks will be conducted on these routes by Buncrana Roads Policing Unit and local Garda units.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.