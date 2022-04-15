Search to find ‘Inishowen’s Best Breakfast 2022’ is underway

Following a successful morning in The Treehouse Bar & Restaurant, Muff, for the launch Inishowen Development Partnerships’ first ‘INBusiness’ event, the search is now on for the Best Breakfast in Inishowen.

The competition, supported by Failte Ireland, has been developed by Inishowen Skillnet. Ana McColgan, explained: “The competition to find Inishowen’s Best Breakfast will run from now until 7th June, and we are inviting all hospitality providers, based in Inishowen to get involved and take part in a little healthy competition.

“All businesses can enter; the only stipulation we have is that entries must provide a breakfast option.

“It will then be up to the people to decide, as patrons will vote for their favourite place in Inishowen to have their breakfast.

The winner will be announced at The Clonmany Agricultural Show, which returns in August.

“So, get cooking, and more importantly, spread the word and ask your customers to vote for you - you never know; your business could be named the winner of the highly coveted Inishowen’s Best Breakfast Trophy for 2022.”

Shauna McClenaghan, Joint CEO of IDP, said: “INBusiness aims to bring businesses and entrepreneurs together from specific sectors in Inishowen.

“We were delighted to welcome so many from the Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism sectors to our first event, held on Monday morning in The Treehouse, Muff. As the attendees enjoyed a delicious breakfast, we heard from representatives from Failte Ireland and Donegal Local Enterprise Office.

“We provided an overview of our training calendar and available supports, including our upcoming training programmes and collaborations with education and training providers, including Donegal ETB, LYIT and NWRC.

“Our team carried out a short survey to collectively identify gaps and the needs of the sector, which will form part of IDP’s response to the INBusiness series and this will be included in our research for our BLUE-C project, which will encourage blue economy growth through sustainability, collaboration and connection and targets micro- entrepreneurs active in coastal communities.”

If you would like to take part and to receive your PR pack for ‘Inishowen’s Best Breakfast’ competition, (which includes a paper voting option and an online voting option), please contact: christine@inishowen.ie or register at www.inishowenskillnet.ie.

Closing date for entries is June 7.

To learn more about upcoming INBusiness events, visit the website: www.inishowen.ie and follow us IDP on their social media channels.

PICTURED ABOVE: Launching IDP’s ‘INBusiness’ Series are IDP Joint CEO’s Shauna McClenaghan and Andrew Ward, pictured with Eve Anne McCarron (Donegal LEO) Joan Crawford & David Leonard (Failte Ireland) and Ana McColgan (Inishowen Skillnet). PHOTO: Brendan Diver.