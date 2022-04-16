Support services and hate crime reporting for Donegal's LBGTQIA+ community

Gardaí have shared details of support organisations for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Also included are details of how to report crime - including hate crime - in Donegal.



LGBT Ireland

LGBT Ireland is a national support service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender people and their families and friends. They offer a range of services which provide support and information on issues relating to sexuality and gender identity. Non-judgmental, confidential listening and support is provided seven days a week through the telephone helpline 1800 929 539 and through their online instant messaging service.

Call: 1800 929 539

Email: info@lgbt.ie

Website: lgbt.ie



Transgender Equality Network Ireland

Despite significant progress in the past years, Ireland remains a place where it is difficult for trans people to lead safe, healthy and integrated lives. TENI (Transgender Equality Network Ireland) is dedicated to ending transphobia, including stigma, discrimination and inequality.

TENI engages in activities that promote the equality and well-being of trans people in Ireland. The organisation works nationally in four main areas: healthcare, employment, education and legislation.

There are three strands to their work: Advocacy, Education and Support.

Gender Identity Family Support Line +353 (0)1 907 3707

Website: teni.ie



MPOWER

The MPOWER Team is here to support you to have a safe and pleasurable sex life, free from harm. We’re available to chat with you on social media, hook-up apps, WhatsApp, phone, Zoom or email.

Call or text: 083 019 1286

Email: mpower@hivireland.ie

Website: mpower.hivireland.ie



OutWest

OutWest is a voluntary social, support and advocacy group for LGBT+ people in the West of Ireland. The group aims to organise social outings and events several times a year in various venues in the West of Ireland, as well as doing advocacy and awareness work, including educational sessions, to benefit the LGBT+ community.

The OutWest LGBT Helpline operates every Thursday night from 8.00pm until 10.00pm.

Call 094 937 2479 in confidence to speak to one of our fully trained volunteers.

Email: info@outwest.ie

Website: outwest.ie



Outhouse

Outhouse is a community and resource centre for LGBT people, their families, and friends. Its mission is to provide a safe space which facilitates and encourages the growth of services and supports to the LGBT communities.

Call: 01 873 4999

Email: info@outhouse.ie

Website: outhouse.ie



Switchboard

We offer listening, support and information to all areas of the LGBTQIA community and to their families, friends and allies.

Call: 01 872 1055 Monday to Friday from 18.30 to 21.00 or 01 525 3113 on Saturdays and Sundays from 16.00 to 18.00

Email: ask@theswitchboard.ie

Website: theswitchboard.ie



Federation For Victim Assistance

Telephone Call Back Service - Face-to-Face Meetings - Court Accompaniment - Onward Referral if Required - Advice on Victim Rights/Charter

Call free: 1800 277 477

Email: support@victimassistance.ie

Website: victimassistance.ie



Further Supports

linc.ie is a resource for lesbian and bisexual women

Gayproject.ie provides support for members of the LGBTQIA+ community



Report A Crime

Please note that in an emergency situation, people should call 999 or 112.

Anyone who is the victim of a crime including gender or sexuality based hate crime can contact their local garda station, the garda confidential line or use the dedicated hate crime online reporting service.

Hate crime is defined by An Garda Síochana as: “Any criminal offence which is perceived by the victim or any other person to, in whole or in part, be motivated by hostility or prejudice, based on actual or perceived age, disability, race, colour, nationality, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or gender.”

Hate crimes can be reported at https://www.garda.ie/en/reportahatecrime/

The garda confidential number is 1800 666 111

The following Donegal Garda Stations provide a 24-hour service:

Ballyshannon 071 9858530

Letterkenny 074 9167100

Buncrana 074 9320540

Milford 074 9153060

A full list of contact details for garda stations can be found at https://www.garda.ie/en/contact-us/station-directory/