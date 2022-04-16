Search

17 Apr 2022

Malin win for the third time in Division 2 - this time against St Mary's Convoy

The Inishowen side maintained their 100 percent record with a four-point victory at Connolly Park

Malin win for the third time in Division 2 - this time against St Mary's Convoy

Connolly Park played host to Malin's win over St Mary's Convoy

Reporter:

Contributor

17 Apr 2022 12:33 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Malin added to their victories over Downings and MacCumhaill’s with a three-point victory over St Mary's Convoy at Connolly Park.

Malin 0-12
St Mary's Convoy 1-5

St Mary's nearly goaled from the off when Pauric Gordon found himself through on goal but his effort came off the bar and the rebounded effort went out for a 45', which was then put over by Paddy Dolan.

Josh Conlan replied, scoring when under pressure from the 21' after good work from John Gerard McLaughlin. Dolan then hit a free from way out on the right but Christopher McLaughlin replied with a free of his own after a good run by Conor O'Neill.
Christopher McLaughlin put Malin ahead for the first time on 18 minutes when he cut in from the right and fired over with the left.

All square between Cloughaneely and Bundoran

Michael Lynch's side got off the mark following two losses in their first two, while Bundoran picked up third point of the season


He repeated the feat a minute later from the same position from a free. Anthony Browne freed for Convoy but Malin responded with a great score from tight on left from Joseph Doherty. Peter Blake salvaged a wayward Dolan free to score from a tight angle just before the half time whistle to leave the half time score Malin 0-5 St Mary's Convoy 0-4.

Malin capitalised on a poor sideline ball to work the ball to Joseph Doherty to open the second half scoring and then Josh Conlan extended the lead with a free after Conor O'Neill was fouled. Matthew Byrne then found his groove with two in a row as Malin stepped it up in the third quarter, the first from outside the D and his second hung in the air for an eternity before dropping just over from out on the right.

Josh Conlon then hit the score of the game, a point that was over all the way from when it left his boot, just under the stand. Matthew Byrne again scored from the right to stretch the lead out to seven. St Mary's stuck with it and substitute Jason McDaid then goaled with five minutes left, a cool finish after winning a ball over the top.

Convoy gained momentum from that score and when Sweeney tagged on another score shortly after there was only a goal between the sides.

Gaeil Fhánada continue their winning streak to edge past Downings

It was competitive to the last in Portsalon where Gaeil Fhánada did enough to get the better of their neighbours

Paul McLaughlin made the game safe when Conor McGeoghegan did well to win a poor kick out and not even a late black card for Christopher McLaughlin for a deliberate pull down would stop Michael's Byrne side from making it three wins from three at the start of the league, though a tough test awaits next week away to Dungloe.

Malin scorers: Matthew Byrne 0-3; Christopher McLaughlin 0-3, 2f; Josh Conlon 0-3, 1f; Joseph Doherty 0-2; Paul McLaughlin 0-1
St Mary’s Convoy scorers: Jason McDaid 1-0; Paddy Dolan 0-2, 45; Peter Blake, Gavin Sweeney and Anthony Browne 0-1.

Malin: Ben Miller; Gary Farren, Ciaran Doherty, Oisin McGonagle; Conor Farren, Charles Byrne, Paul McLaughlin; Daniel Houghton, John Gerard McLaughlin; Josh Conlan, Matthew Byrne, Christopher McLaughlin; Conor O’Neill, Joseph Doherty, Damien Harkin. Subs: Connor McColgan for McGonagle (48), Stephen McLaughlin for J Doherty (51), Conor McGeoghegan for Houghton (52) Darragh McGeoghegan for C Farren (54), Adam McGonagle for Conlan (58).

St Mary's Convoy: S Patton; J Moore, K Gillen, J Blake; N Sweeney, B McNamee, C McDermott; P Blake, P Gordon; A Browne, C Dolan, C Prunty; G Sweeney, P Dolan, M Colye. Subs: C Bonner for N Sweeney and McDaid for Coyle (44 mins), O Kennedy for Prunty (51).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media