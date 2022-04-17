Large crowd attends Buncrana vigil for murdered Sligo men

A large crowd gathered in Buncrana for a vigil in memory of two men killed in Sligo earlier this week.

Pride flags waved in the wind and signs expressing solidarity were held high as the locals expressed their sympathy for the victims and their families.

The vigil was yesterday at the Amazing Grace viewing point at the Shore Front.

One of the victims, Aidan Moffitt, was a 42-year-old businessman and peace commissioner who regularly visited Donegal while he worked for Bank of Ireland.

Michael Snee was 58 and worked as a care assistant.

The speakers expressed their sympathy for the families of the victims, their concern with the rise in homophobic violence, and their gratitude for those in attendance.

Bridgeen Doherty, who organised the event, gave a short but heartfelt speech. She said the stigma against LGBT+ people is felt every day but often goes unnoticed.

“I read on Thursday that murders with homophobic motive in Ireland are extremely rare, for two to happen a day apart is unheard of. I read that in the Independent and it just didn’t sit right with me because homophobic attacks, whether they're physical, verbal, or on social media happen many times every day.

“To hear Aiden Moffat, who was 42 years of age, and Michael Snee, who was 58 had their lives taken away so brutally, just for being themselves. How can this still be happening today?

“The stigma towards people and their sexuality needs to end. Why does this matter? Who cares who someone living their own life identifies? They're not hurting me, and they're not hurting you.”

LGBT+ activist Martin McConnellogue also gave a speech at the vigil. He said the murders have impacted him and members of the LGBT+ community in Donegal due to the close connections shared with the LGBT+ community in Sligo and Ballina.

“It’s very difficult but what I would say is in these last few days the solidarity shown by everybody all over Ireland and even further afield has been amazing and seeing it happen in Buncrana is absolutely amazing, I wouldn’t have thought that 20 years ago.

“It’s our family, our friends, our brothers, our sisters who are being attacked just for being who that are. I think that's the most important thing. We're not going to stand back anymore. We want equality for everybody,” he said.

He thanked those in attendance. He told the crowd life can be very difficult for members of the LGBT+ community in rural towns.

“You are sending out signals to our young people, old people, every age. They know now that there are people in this town who support them and will stand up for their rights.

“As an LGBT man I would really like to thank you all and I would like to thank the people of Buncrana for coming out and showing their support and solidarity.”

Mr McConnellogue also urged young LGBT+ people to take precaution around the use of dating apps.

The final speaker was Dean Bonner. He gave a lengthy and impassioned speech.

He said that despite a lot of progress since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland in 1993, the lead up to the referendum on gay marriage in 2015 brought the opposition to LGBT+ rights back into the public eye.

“We all saw the posters, we all heard catholic lobby groups going on RTE espousing absolutely ridiculous theories about the social dangers that would apparently emerge if two men or two women were allowed to get married.”

He said it is even harder for the LGBT+ population in Northern Ireland who have to deal with the regressive attitudes of the DUP. He referenced DUP councillor John Carson who suggested the Covid-19 pandemic was Gods punishment for the legalisation of abortion and same sex marriage in the north.

Mr Bonner told the crowd that the legalisation of gay marriage was “amazing”, but he believes it has led many people to become complacent and assume homophobia had been eradicated in Ireland.

“We might ask ourselves why it still exists. I don’t know why but I suspect a climate which is still permissive of homophobic and transphobic language may have something to do with it.”

Mr Bonner dismissed claims that the murders in Sligo were due to the immigration of Muslims into Ireland. He said he believes the problem of homophobia exists within both Islam and Christianity.

“Religious homophobia isn’t an imported problem. It’s an Irish problem. Blaming Muslims gets us off the hook for an indigenous strain of homophobia. Irish people murder other Irish people every other day. Homophobic murder isn’t down to immigration, it’s down to prejudice.

“We can't tackle prejudice against one minority by persecuting another.”

In the wake of these murders, solidarity with the LGBT+ community has been shown across the country.

Thousands gathered at vigils like this on both sides of the border, more than 30 events were organised in the past few days.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murders of the two men.

Gardaí are currently assessing whether the murders were motivated by homophobia.