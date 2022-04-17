Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin enjoy comfortable win over St Eunan's

A very one sided affair in Ture saw the home side beat St Eunan’s by 19 points.



Naomh Padraig 3-12

St Eunan’s 0-2



Drew McKinney drew first blood for Naomh Padraig with a well worked goal in the second minute. This was followed by points from Kevin Doherty, Darragh McIntyre and Johnny Toye before Joseph McCauley found the net once again for the home team. Thomas Crossan, Denis Devenney and Mark Cannon worked hard for the Eunans team but they found themselves turned over again and again by a solid blue and yellow defence.

Caolan McColgan put the home team further ahead with a point from play before Kevin Doherty and then Jonny Toye punished St Eunans foul play with four points from frees before half time. St Eunans headed for the dressing room with no scores in the first half, 2-8 to 0-0 in arrears.St Eunan’s started the second half very strongly and got their first score on the board after 3 minutes with a well taken free from Matthew Gallagher. They then held the Muff men scoreless for 10 more minutes before Oisin Burke pointed a free from just inside the 45, followed within a minute by a fine point from play from Joseph McCauley.

Mark Cannon got St Eunans second and final score of the afternoon with a point from play on 49 minutes. This was followed on 56 minutes by a third Muff goal from Caolan McColgan, and a point from veteran campaigner Mícheal Canning, who had replaced Kevin Doherty for the last 10 minutes. Final score of the day was a point from Aiden Lynch.Three out of three for the Foylesiders who now have a bye before an away fixture in Pettigo in two weeks.Caolan McColgan (1-1) Kevin Doherty (0-2) Aiden Lynch (0-1) Jonathan Toye (0-4) Drew McKinney (1-0) Darragh McIntyre (0-1) Joe McCauley (1-1) Oisin Burke (0-1) Michael Canning (0-1) Aiden Lynch (0-1)Matthew Gallagher (0-1) Mark Cannon (0-1)Oran McCauley, Aiden Lynch, Michael Canning, Dermot Keaveney, Kevin Doherty, Joseph McCauley , Mark Doherty, Eunan Mullan, Oisin Burke, Jonathan Toye, Drew McKinney, Caolan McColgan, Cathal McColgan, Cormac McColgan, Evan Craig, Jason McCallion, Peter Grant, Caolan Harkin, Darragh McIntyre, Lee Barr.Ronan Coady, John Gibbons, Patrick Toblin, Sean McGinley, Mark Cannon, Peadar McGeehin, Josh Hay, Russell Forde, Denis Devenney, Johnny Lambe, Sean Halvey, Gavin McCarron, Thomas Crossan, Sean Freeburn, Seamus Crossan, Darragh Morrison, Peter Gibbons, Louis Hasson, Matthew Gallagher