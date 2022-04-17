Buncrana garda policing roads unit catches number of motorists speeding
Gardai in Inishowen have been kept busy over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
Three drivers were detected speeding in a 100 km/h zone by Gardaí from the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit, including one driver caught at 137 km/h. All three drivers received fixed charge penalty notices and three penalty points.
Gardaí are reminding the public to not drive while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
A spokesperson said: "If you drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs you risk losing your licence."
Gardai also say to slow down and ensure that you and any passengers you have are wearing your seatbelts.
