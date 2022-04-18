Gallery: Images from the stunning Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge

Click > next to go through the images by Gerry Hackett
The sunshine and the crowds helped make the return of the Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge a successful one on Saturday.
After a three-year absence, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a crowd of 1200 entered the 2022 version.
The race is ran under the auspices of Ballyliffin Rural Enterprises and supported by Finn Valley Athletics Club and has swelled to become one of the most popular events in the local calendar.
This year’s event was held in aid of Mica Action Group (MAG), a group of concerned Donegal homeowners who have come together in a bid to secure 100 per cent redress for homeowners affected by defective blocks.
Some €6,341 was presented to MAG representatives before the start of the race, which featured 10-mile and seven-mile runs.
