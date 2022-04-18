Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, April 18

The following deaths have taken place:

Bridie Clarke, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Bridie Clarke (née Hamilton), 19 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe. Lovingly missed by her daughters Donna, Lynn and Ann, her brother John and Sister Margaret Feeney, her sons-in-law Gareth, John and Barry grandchildren, Sean, Caelim, Odhran, Finn, Cian, Connor, Fiadh and all her extended family and friends.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday, April 19 at 10.20am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Church Cemetery, Drumkeen. Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcmedia.tv/camera/st-eunans-church.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to a charity of the family’s choice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Patsy Gallagher, Ramelton

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Patsy Gallagher, Swilly Park, Ramelton.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, Carol, David and James, son-in-law Lawrence, daughter-in-law Alexandra, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his wife Nan.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Carol and Lawrence Toland, Letterkenny Road, Ramelton.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Ann Carmel Teague, Shercock, County Cavan / Carrickmacross, County Monaghan / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ann Carmel Teague (née O'Reilly), Alderwood, Carrickmacross, County Monaghan and formerly of Shercock, County Cavan, and Letterkenny.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her beloved family, her husband Noel, her son Richard and her daughter Marylea and their partners Tod and Moulay, her brothers Tom, Patrick, Plunket, Gerard, Joseph and Daragh, her sisters Mary (McGarrell), Kate (Dermody), Aileen (Sexton), Jackie (Sexton) and Aishling (Boyle), her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Her remains will repose at Lonergan Funeral Directors Funeral Home, A81D328, on Easter Monday from 3pm until 8pm.

The cortège will leave Lonergan Funeral Directors Funeral Home on Tuesday at 10:45am proceeding on foot to St Joseph's Church, Carrickmacross, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St Joseph's Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at carrickmacrossparish.ie.

Dympna Mullan Boyle, Roscommon / Milford

The death has occurred of Dympna Mullan (née Gibbons), 24 Forest View, Boyle, Roscommon / Milford, peacefully, at home after a brief illness, in her 100th year.

Predeceased by her loving husband Harry. Survived by her devoted family, daughters Geraldine, Helen (UK), Anne and son Harry (USA), son-in-law Andrew, grandsons Jordan, David and Aiden, grand-daughter-in-law Ellen, step great grand-daughter Ella, extended family of nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, neighbours, wide circle of friends and her carers.

Her remains will repose at the family home (Eircode F52 H004) on Monday from 3pm to 6pm. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

The funeral cortège will leave the family home on Tuesday, April 19 at 11.15am to arrive at Saint Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, at 11.30am for Mass of the Resurrection, with interment afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Mask wearing and social distancing to be observed at all times please.

Mass cards or condolences can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Private messages of condolence and shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com.

Family flowers only, please.

The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish web cam at www.boyleparish.ie.

Evelyn McDaid, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has occurred of Evelyn McDaid (née Day), Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

She will be lovingly missed by her daughter and sons Collette, Shaun Paul and Vincent, son-in-law Adrian, daughters-in-law Majella and Lisa, her brother Victor, deeply missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her extended family and friends. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Vincent and daughter Gillian.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Collette Doherty's residence, Main Street, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral from there on Monday afternoon at 1.30pm going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Little Angels School, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe. Those wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so in the section below.

Nellie Carlin, Castlefin / Strabane

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Carlin (née Quinn), Raphoe Road, Castlefin, Donegal and formerly at Bearney, Strabane, Tyrone.

Beloved wife of the late Patsy, much-loved mother of Colette, Briege (Lawrence), Roisin (Diarmuid). Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Patrick, Annie, John, Michael, William, Brigid, Mary and Charlie. Loving grandmother to Dónal, Aoife and Michael.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. House private 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Monday at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church, Castlefin, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed via the Parish website at www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/.

Family flowers only. If desired, donations in lieu of flowers to St Vincent De Paul, c/o Kennedy Funeral Directors or any family member.

Conal Gallagher, Bruckless

The death has occurred peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family of Conal Gallagher, Darney, Bruckless.

Predeceased by his daughter Pauline. Sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, sons Trevor and Aidan, daughter Noelle, brother Joe, Sisters Ann and Mary and all his in laws, adoring grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, April 18 at 11am in the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Facebook Bruckless Church St Joseph and St Conal.

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund care of any family member.

Please respect family wishes by wearing of face masks and abstaining from handshaking.

Mary McGirr, Trillick, Tyrone / Ardara

The death has occurred peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital of Mary McGirr (née Deery), Fingerpost Road, Trillick.

Beloved wife of Seamus. Treasured mother of Jim and Vincent (Stephanie). Devoted grandmother of Eoghan and Molly. Cherished sister of Bridget Reid, Johnny, Packie, Brian and the late Cassie McBride and Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughter in law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. House private please.

The funeral will leave her late residence at 10.20am on Monday for 11am Requiem Mass in St Macartan’s Church, Trillick followed by her burial in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route, it will travel from the Fingerpost Road and along the Kilskeery Road to arrive at St Macartan’s Church at 10.50am. The funeral Mass may be viewed via the Kilskeery Parish webcam.

John Murrin, Killybegs

The death has occurred of John Murrin, Roscorkin, Killybegs, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Patricia, much loved father of Shane and his partner Tess and Aisling and son-in-law Jarlath and grandson Iarlaith. Brothers Francis, Stephen and Michael, sisters Marie and Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be greatly missed by neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Removal on Monday from his late residence at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The family has requested for no handshaking and masks to be worn please.

