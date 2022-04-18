Citizens' Assembly on unity vital in a post-pandemic world

The establishment of a citizens' assembly to begin responsibly preparing the ground for a unity referendum was vital because in a post-pandemic world facing new challenges Ireland can no longer afford partition.

That was the message from the guest speaker at Sinn Féin's East Sunday rally in Stranorlar, Belfast North MP, John Finucane.

The parade was led by the Letterkenny Senior Accordion Band accompanied by supporters and groups carrying provincial flags and Cumann banners.

MC for the occasion was West Tyrone MLA, Maolíosa McHugh.

He said they were now on the brink of a new horizon yet they still had to deal with the same questions that would have to be dealt with within the nation where they would have to reach out to each other and make the friendships that were desperately needed in order achieve the ultimate objective of a free Ireland.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of the leadership of the Republican movement by Irene Timoney; Jack Britton on behalf of the Tir Chonaill Commemoration Committee; Eimear Downey on behalf of the Sinn Féin Comhairle Ceantair in Donegal; Laura Winnie on behalf of the West Tyrone Comhairle Ceantair and by Raymond McGowan on behalf of the Tyrone National Graves Association.

The tricolour was also lowered and raised as a mark of respect to all those who had lost their lives in the fight for Irish freedom by Cathal McCloskey.

As part of the ceremonies Brendan McCollum read the 1916 Easter Proclamation; Christine McGranaghan read the Tir Chonaill Roll of Honour; Eunan Harkin read the West Tyrone Roll of Honour while Eve Logue sang the ballad 'Grace' before the crowd observed two minutes of silence in memory of all those who had given their lives for Irish freedom.

Guest speaker Belfast North MP, John Finucane said partition had held back the potential of the island for too long. It had damaged economic development North and South, created divisions and led to decades of violence.

"We can now peacefully and democratically achieve an economically strong, socially just, united Ireland. Taking the best from the North and the South we can build a fairer, stronger country. We have a process allowing everyone to participate in planning and preparation for constitutional change.

"This facilitates a peaceful transition to a united Ireland that cherishes all of our children, all of our people, whatever their background, tradition, religion or political affiliation. A unity referendum explicitly provided for in the Good Friday Agreement is not a threat to any section of our community.

He said Sinn Féin understood that there were different traditions on the island and people who considered themselves British.

"That needs to be and must be respected just as nationalists currently seek respect for their Irishness within the Six Counties.

"There is also a section of the population in the North who don't identify as solely Irish or British and all identities can and will be accommodated in an agreed united Ireland because that Ireland will be shaped democratically by the will of the people.

"Developments at home and abroad are leading inexorably to the holding of a unity referendum. This post-pandemic world is facing new challenges and this island can no longer afford partition. Island-wide integration is vital for the economy, for the development of public services, investment and diversity.

"A united Ireland will receive the support and goodwill of the international community and indeed European Union leaders have guaranteed that the North will resume full membership of the EU as part of a united Ireland."

He suggested that the mechanism of an all-island, all-Ireland could play a major positive role ahead of any referendum on Irish unity. He said citizens assemblies had already shown themselves to play a positive role in preparing the ground for previous important referendums. It could also be the key to setting out a clear pathway for a new united Ireland prior to any referendum, he said.

"The Irish Government needs now and must establish a citizens assembly to begin responsibly preparing the ground for such a referendum, '' he said.

Mr Finucane also addressed the result of the last general election in which Sinn Féin became the largest party and predicted more change was on the way. He also spoke of the hope of what could happen in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the North and reminded listeners what was possible from it and its executive when given the chance to deliver, despite efforts by the DUP and a Tory Government.

"A full term of similar leadership could do so much more. We want to lead, not just in the Executive but right across Ireland. We are determined in the time ahead to lead a Government in Dublin. We wish to unite our people and our country and with the support of citizens, that is exactly what we will do."

Guest speaker John Finucane (third from left) at the rally on Sunday

Mr Finucane also mentioned Sinn Féin's opposition to the occupation of Ukraine saying as internationalists they had always stood in solidarity with those struggling against imperialism, colonialism and occupation.

"The Irish people have been horrified by Russia's illegal and unjust invasion and the slaughter of Ukrainian civilians. No country should be subject to such military aggression."

He predicted real political, social and economic change on the island was within their grasp.

"In the North, the perpetual Unionist majority has ended. In the South the grip of the conservative parties has significantly diminished. Sinn Féin is at the forefront of helping forge a new Ireland.

"Our commitment and drive have been to represent everyone, no matter what community they come from. In reality, we are all one community. And it is only by working together that we will make things better for each other. So much more has yet to be achieved. Let us go forward with confidence that we will make greater change in the time ahead," he said.