18 Apr 2022

Eleven Easter weekend arrests for drink/drug-driving in Donegal

Gardaí in the county conducted high visibility checkpoints and speed checks over the weekend

Garda

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

18 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

There were eleven arrests for drink or drug-driving in Donegal over the Easter weekend.

Gardaí conducted high visibility checkpoints and speed checks throughout the county and there were several offences detected.

The eleven motorists who were caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will now face court proceedings and are staring at the prospect of being put off the road.

“When you take risks on the road, you risk your life and the lives of all other road users,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Please never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The consequences of drink/drug driving and/or speed can be totally devastating.

“One poor decision could have life changing results for you and others. Please always drive with care and consideration and help save lives. Never ever drive while under the influence.”

A number of motorists were also detected traveling at high speeds in Donegal over the weekend.

The Buncrana Roads Policing Unit clocked one car driving at 137km/h in a 100km/h zone while another was caught driving at 131km/h.

 

News

