Two intoxicated men were knocking on doors in Carndonagh

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at Bridge Street, Carndonagh on Friday, April 15.
Gardaí received reports that two intoxicated men were knocking on door in the area between 6.15pm and 6.20pm.
Damage was caused to a front door of one of the houses as a result of the incident. Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have seen these men on Bridge Street to contact them in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.
If anybody travelled on Bridge Street around that time and had a dash cam, gardaí would appreciate if they would make the footage available to them.
