Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, April 19

The following deaths have taken place:

- Junior Armour, Buncrana

- Stefan Varga, Cloghan

- Neil McLaughlin, Carndonagh

- Jim Shields, Letterkenny

- Danny O’Donnell, Dungloe and Manchester

- John Doherty, Buncrana

John Armour, 34 Castle Park, Buncrana

The death has occurred at his home of Junior Armour, 34 Castle Park, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his late residence from 8pm on Tuesday evening.

Funeral leaving there at 10.15am on Thursday morning, April 21 going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please.

Stefan Varga, An Clochán Beag, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Stefan Varga, An Clochán Beag, Cloghan, Donegal and Lucenec, Slovakia.

Survived by his loving wife Marta Vargova, daughter Zuzana Solothurumann, and son Stefan.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son and work colleagues Peadar, Máire, Thomas, Joe and many close friends. Stefan was a mMechanic at Peadar McMenamin’s Garage,Cloghan.

Stefan’s remains will arrive at the church of Our Lady of Perpetual, Succour, Glenfin, at 7pm on Wednesday for reception prayers.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with removal to Lakelands Crematorium for private cremation.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish Webcam

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn.

Neil McLaughlin Altashane, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Neil McLaughlin Altashane, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday at 5pm going to his late residence for 6.30pm

Funeral leaving there on Thursday at 10.15am going to the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

Jim Shields, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Shields, former ESB employee, 17 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his wife Teresa in 2013, brothers Donal, Tommy, Eugene and Hugo and sisters Essie, Geraldine and Margo.

Deeply missed by loving sons and daughters Carmel McMacken and husband Gabriel, Woodlands, Kieran and wife Muriel, Meadow Hill, Adrian, Ard Colmcille, Bernie Downey and husband Keith, Dublin, Kevin, Dublin, Michelle and partner Jordan, Letterkenny, grandchildren Shaun, Laura, Odhrán, Conor, Ronan, Aoimhe and Ciara, great-grandchildren Darragh and Shay, sisters Aggie O’Neill, Sally Bogan, Rosenna O’Rourke and Kathleen Bogan, brothers Sean, Martin and Declan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Jim’s remains will be reposing at his late residence from 2pm on Wednesday, April 20.

Funeral from there on Friday, April 22 at 10.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to Good and New Charity c/o any family member. Family time please between 10pm to 11am.

Danny O’Donnell, Dungloe and Manchester

The death has occurred of Danny O’Donnell (Kit), County Lane, Dungloe and formerly of Craghey, Manchester.

His remains are reposing at his home with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

House private after the rosary please and on the morning of the funeral.

John Doherty, Buncrana

The death has occurred of John Doherty, Gortyarrigan, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 10pm to 12 noon.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, email news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.