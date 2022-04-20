Search

20 Apr 2022

Jodie Loughrey hits the net again for Ireland Under-16s

The Buncrana woman scored in a big win over Malta

Jodie Loughrey

Jodie Loughrey

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

20 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Jodie Loughrey scored again for the Republic of Ireland Under-16s on Tuesday.

The Buncrana woman netted in an 8-0 hammering of hosts Malta at a Development Tournament.

Loughrey also hit the net in a 4-0 win over Lebanon at the weekend and it has been a good week for the Girls in Green, who overcame Turkey 4-0 last Thursday.

Loughrey played the full game on Tuesday as Ireland claimed a big win.

Kevin McLaughlin steps down as Derry City women’s manager

The Greencastle native has resigned just days before the Candystripes begin their new season

Lia O’Leary bagged a hat-trick for Tom Elmes’s side while Grace Flanagan netted twice with Fianna Bradley and Aoibhe Fleming also on the mark.

Loughrey plays for the Donegal Women’s League in the Under-17 Women’s National League and is also looking forward to the FAI Schools Under-17 final with Scoil Mhuire.

 

