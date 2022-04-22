Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, April 22

The following deaths have taken place:

Margaret O'Keeffe (née Hawe), Tipperary, Kilkenny and Letterkenny



The death has occurred of Margaret O’Keeffe (nee Hawe), The Spa, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Windgap, Co Kilkenny.

Margaret passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Donegal Hospice, Knocknamona, Letterkenny. Pre-deceased by her husband William. She will be sadly missed by her sons Patrick and Kevin, daughter Maria, grandchildren Aoife, Rachel and Conor, brothers Eddie and Jim, sister Nora, daughter-in-law Aisling, brother-in-law Larry, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 12.30pm in the Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, Clonmel with burial afterwards in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery.

Danny O’Hagan, Ramelton



The peaceful death has occurred at his home surrounded by his loving family of Danny O’Hagan, Fortstewart, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at his home from 4pm on Friday, April 22. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

House private from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rebecca McClintock, Lifford, Carrigans

The death has taken place in the Donegal hospice of Rebecca McClintock, Tullyannon, Carrigans. Beloved wife of William, much-loved mother of Thomas and daughter-in-law Clare, also her son Ryan, her daughters Ann Louise, Chloe and partner Dean.

Rebecca will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Jude and Maiya, her sisters and brothers and wider family circle.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, April 30 at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral service in Monreagh Presbyterian Church, followed by burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Donegal hospice care of Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.

Madge Mc Fadden, née Sweeney, formerly of Galway, Clare and Gortahork

The death has occurred of Madge Mc Fadden, née Sweeney, formerly Renmore Road, Renmore, Galway and Gortahork.

Madge passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in the wonderful care of the staff of Carrigoran House on Wednesday, April, 20. Predeceased by her loving husband Séamus, by her cherished son Adrian and her dear brother Eamon.

Beloved mother of Noel (Galway), Micheál (Toronto), Eoin (Donegal), Edel (Halliday, Co. Clare) and Gráinne (McFadden-Rohan, Switzerland).

Madge will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, her brother Denis and sister-in-law Gae (Sweeney, Australia), her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, friends, the extended Sweeney and McFadden families.

Requiem Mass for Madge will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, April 23 at the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore.

Livestream link for Mass : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-oliver-plunkett-renmore-galway.

Removal afterwards to her nephew Charles Boyle's house in Lower Killult, Gortahork. Funeral, after 1pm Mass on Sunday, April 24 in the Church of Christ the King, Gortahork, to the local cemetery.

AL O’Reilly, Tullaghan, County Leitrim and formerly of The Ross, Bundoran

The death has occurred of AL O’Reilly, 28 The Stables, Duncarbury, Tullaghan, County Leitrim and formerly of The Ross, Bundoran.

Beloved husband of Patricia and adored father of Angela, Brendan, Ciaran, Dermot, Eamonn, Fiona and Gavin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved grandchildren Aidan, Eva, Rory, Tara, Elena, Bethan, Dylan, Eilish, Sanaa, Youssef, Jack, Niall and Dan, his brother JJ, sisters Dolores, Geraldine and Philomena and all his many relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Tom and sisters Bridelin and Gretta. Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94E92F) on Saturday April 23 from 5pm to 7pm for family, relatives, neighbours and friends to call.

Removal from Breslin’s Funeral Home on Sunday, April 24 at 10.30am via Tullaghan to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 2pm.

Al’s funeral mass can be viewed on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Cremation Service can be viewed on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie, click on livestream and enter password LFH.

Family flowers only please donations in memory of AL to the S.V.D.P Society care of donation box at Funeral Home or by post to Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran.

Please respect all Covid guidelines in the funeral home, church and crematorium.

Tessie McDaid, née Hegarty, Clonglash, Buncrana and formerly Kinnego, Ballymagan

The sudden death has taken place of Tessie McDaid, née Hegarty, Clonglash, Buncrana and formerly Kinnego, Ballymagan.

Loving wife of Peadar and Dear Mother of Bridget sadly missed by her granddaughter Grace , son-in-law Tom and all her family circle and friends.

Remains reposing at her residence. Funeral from there on Friday, April 22 at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family, neighbours and friends welcome.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society and Sightsavers care of any family member.

Frances McGuinness, late of Tara, Greencastle Road, Moville

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Frances McGuinness, late of Tara, Greencastle Road, Moville.

Removal from Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff on Thursday at 6pm going to her home.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Graveyard.

Family time from 10pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations of desired to Buncrana Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O Any family member.

William James (Jim) Johnston, No.3 Raymoghey Heights, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of William James (Jim) Johnston, No.3 Raymoghey Heights, Manorcunningham.

Lovingly missed by his wife Eleanor, daughters Cheryl and Tracey, sons-in-law David and Harold, Grandchildren Victoria, Christian and Sarah and their partners, his Great-granddaughter Ellie May, deeply regretted by his brothers Kenneth, Herbie and sister Mary and all his extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Wake is private please to family and close friends and private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral service at his late residence on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

James McNulty, Meenmore, Dungloe and formerly of Creeslough

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of James McNulty, Meenmore, Dungloe and formerly of Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at the Community Group Home, Meenmore. Rosary at 8pm.

Sadly missed by the staff and residence of the Community Group Home.

Removal Thursday at 5pm going to St Michael’s Church, Creeslough for 6pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Jim Shields, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Shields, former ESB employee, 17 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his wife Teresa in 2013, brothers Donal, Tommy, Eugene and Hugo and sisters Essie, Geraldine and Margo.

Deeply missed by loving sons and daughters Carmel McMacken and husband Gabriel, Woodlands, Kieran and wife Muriel, Meadow Hill, Adrian, Ard Colmcille, Bernie Downey and husband Keith, Dublin, Kevin, Dublin, Michelle and partner Jordan, Letterkenny, grandchildren Shaun, Laura, Odhrán, Conor, Ronan, Aoimhe and Ciara, great-grandchildren Darragh and Shay, sisters Aggie O’Neill, Sally Bogan, Rosenna O’Rourke and Kathleen Bogan, brothers Sean, Martin and Declan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Jim’s remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Friday, April 22 at 10.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to Good and New Charity c/o any family member. Family time please between 10pm to 11am.

Jonathan Treanor, Mountcharles, and Monaghan

The death has occurred tragically, as a result of a road traffic accident on Monday, April 18 of Jonathan Treanor, Salthill, Mountcharles and Scotstown, Co Monaghan.

Loved and forever missed by his partner Marie, his mother Josephine and her partner Pauric, his sister Emma and his brothers Barry and Francis, his Granny Josie, his sister-in-law Colleen, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Removal from Salthill, Mountcharles, there on Friday, April 22 at 11.30am travelling via Mountcharles shoreline and exiting at the bottom of the Glen. Going to St Mary’s Church, Urbleshanney, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan,(eircode H18 EP11) for funeral mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The house is strictly private on the morning of the funeral please.

