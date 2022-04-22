McKinney brace gives Burt SHL derby win over Buncrana

Burt reached the semi-finals of the Donegal SHC last year
Youthful Burt got two valuable points over neighbours Buncrana in blustery conditions in Scarvey.
Buncrana 0-9
Burt 2-10
And it took two well-struck goals from their county star Liam McKinney in the first half to set them on the road to victory.
Burt had the advantage of the breeze but missed quite a few chances and they were glad that McKinney found the net twice midway through the first half to set them on their way. Ciaran and Kevin Curran especially were good for the winners who led 2-7 to 0-6 at the break.
But play got scrappy on the resumption and Buncrana were just not able to make any real impression as both sides could only manage three points each in that second half. Paul Nelson and Dylan Duffy were on target for Buncrana.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.