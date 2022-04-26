Search

26 Apr 2022

Funding for the City of Derry Airport raised in Dáil

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn to question Minister for Transport

26 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

The long-term removal of Irish Government funding for the City of Derry Airport is to be raised in Dáil Éireann.

Donegal TD, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn (Sinn Féin) will raise the issue with Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, this evening, between 8.30pm and 9.10pm.

Speaking to Inish Live, Deputy Mac Lochlainn said: "The Irish Government funded the Derry to Dublin air connection for many years and then removed funding about a decade ago. 40% of the passengers that use the airport are from Donegal. 

"The reinstatement of this airport connection would allow huge numbers of people in Donegal and the North West to fly directly to Dublin Airport and on to locations around the world and minimise the long journey by road, back and forth. 

"It would also connect tourists from around the world to Donegal and the North West via Dublin and Derry airports. 

"The Taoiseach recently committed to examine the possibility of funding for the airport under the Shared Island Initiative and I am pushing Eamon Ryan on this. I will also be raising this directly with the Taoiseach in the Dáil tomorrow between pm and 1.50pm," said Mr Mac Lochlainn.

