27 Apr 2022

Budding film makers encouraged to apply for Short Film Bursary Award

Budding film makers encouraged to apply for Short Film Bursary Award

27 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Donegal Film Office has secured funding from Creative Ireland for a second year for a Short Film Bursary Award in Donegal.

The Donegal Film Office Short Film Bursary is a creative response to showcase film makers living and working in Donegal. 

A grant of €10,000 will be awarded to a filmmaker towards the cost of the production of a short drama or documentary film of 10-12 min duration to be shot in Donegal in 2022. 

The bursary aims to foster talent, support creatives, and increase activity in filmmaking in the County. 

Applications are being called from film makers who have a script that has been developed, seen by a Director, and has had input from a Producer.

The Donegal Film Office is looking for original, entertaining stories by talented filmmakers who, if selected, must set, and shoot their project across the county.

Aideen Doherty Donegal Film Office said: “The Film Office wishes to support indigenous filmmakers in Donegal. We are delighted to see film makers choosing Donegal as their home and are excited to see the growth of the sector.   

"We are grateful to the National Creative Ireland Programme 2017-2022 for once again affording the county this opportunity”.

Details of the Bursary and Application Form are available on the Donegal Film Office website at the following link:  https://donegalfilmoffice.ie/filming-donegal/funding or by contacting the Donegal Film office filmoffice@donegalcoco.ie

The closing date for receipt of applications is 4pm on Friday, May 13.

