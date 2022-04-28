Search

28 Apr 2022

WATCH: Inishowen talent shines at 100th Derry Feis

Do you recognise any of the Feis prizewinners?

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

28 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

Catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Feis Dhoire Cholmcille celebrated its 100th birthday during Easter week in what was a very welcome return after the pandemic postponements of 2020 and 2021.

The Feis, as it is affectionately known, was established in 1922 by Mrs Edward Henry O'Doherty and Fr John McGettigan, to showcase the talent in Donegal and Derry and further afield.

Since then it has welcomed thousands of young people and adults through its doors, and in turn, sent many of these out into the world with added confidence and expertise.

Competitors take part in an eclectic range of competitions including music, Irish, history, classical music, Irish dancing, speech and drama and traditional music.

This year's feis rounded off with a gala concert in the Millennium Forum on Sunday, at which the welcoming address was given by Jim Sharkey, the first Irish ambassador to Russia and a proud son of Urris, in Inishowen.

The concert featured outstanding performances from 2022 feis winners and former competitors, who have gone on to have glittering careers, including Bronagh Gallagher, David James, Margaret Keys and Eoin O'Callaghan. It was compèred by Laura Keogh, a music teacher at Crana College,  and Blathnaid Biddle.

As usual, Inishowen was well represented among the medal winners.

Use the NEXT > to go through the gallery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media