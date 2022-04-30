Watch: Dream debut as Georgie Kelly seals promotion for Rotherham

Georgie Kelly scored on his Rotherham United debut on Saturday.
Georgie Kelly scored a debut goal to seal Rotherham United’s promotion to the Championship.
Kelly struck in the 89th minute in a 2-0 win over Gillingham at Priestfield.
A calf injury prevented the Tooban man from making his first Millers appearance.
Eleven minutes from full-time on Saturday, with Rotherham leading 1-0 thanks to Rarmani Edwards Green’s 34th minute opener, Kelly was summonsed.
The scenes— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 30, 2022
Rotherham have a TWO goal advantage! pic.twitter.com/DmAXJYdWe2
The 25-year-old came in for the injured Michael Smith with automatic promotion from League One still up for grabs.
The impact could hardly have been better. Chiedozie Ogbene, a Republic of Ireland international, teed up for Kelly, who slammed home from just inside the area.
Kelly’s goal sparked wild scenes among the traveling support, some of whom spilled onto the pitch as their side’s promotion dream was realised.
Last year, Kelly won the PFAI Player of the Year Award after netting 26 goals in all competitions for Bohemians.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.