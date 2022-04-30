Search

01 May 2022

Burt chalk up another big win to make it four from four

Burt defeated St Eunan's at O'Donnell Park to maintain their good start in Division 3

Burt chalk up another big win to make it four from four

A race for possession at O'Donnell Park. Photo: Geraldine Diver

Reporter:

Tom Comack at O'Donnell Park

30 Apr 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Burt continued their good start to the Division 3 season with a comfortable win over St Eunan's in damp and dreary conditions this evening in O’Donnell Park.

Burt 2-13

St Eunans 0-3

Sean O’Donnell and Kelvin Gallagher scored the goals in the 16-point win with O’Donnell netting the first three minutes in the game.

The goal at the end of a sweeping move was also the game’s first score as the Inishowen men took the game to the young and inexperienced St Eunan’s side.

Corner forward Gallagher toe-poked home from inside the small rectangle three minutes from the end of a tie dominated by the winners from the off.

Full forward Patrick Tobin scored all of St Eunan’s three points, two of which came from close-range second half frees.

Naomh Padraig, Muff keep on winning after long trip to Pettigo

Inishowen club able to call on county panellist for second half and it made a huge difference

League leaders Burt went into the game with three wins from three outings and they got off to a dream start when O’Donnell rattled the roof of the St Eunan’s net with a pile driver.

Courtesy of points from Sean McHugh, Callum Porter, Kevin Gallagher and Mark McElinney, Burt led 1-5 to 0-1 at half-time. 

But fir two brilliant saves from Chris O’Donnell in the St Eunan’s goals and good defensive play from Sean Halvey, the margin could have been further ahead.

St Eunan’s had to wait until the 26th minute for their only score of the half when Tobin did well to win possession, turn his man and lob over the point.

Burt resumed where they left off on the resumption and they extended their lead out to nine points before Tobin converted from 20 metres of St Eunan’s second.

That was on 41 minutes and by the time the full forward struck for his second white flag on the hour mark Burt were out of sight. Kelvin Gallagher’s goal three minutes earlier was mere icing on another strong finish.  

St Eunan’s scorers: Patrick Tobin 0-3, 2f.

Burt scorers: Kelvin  Gallagher 1-4, Sean O’Donnell 1-0; Sean McHugh 0-3, 2f; Callum Porter 0-2; Mark McElhinney, Kelvin Gallagher, Keith McColgan, Dara Grant 0-1.

St Eunan’s: Chris O’Donnell; Gavin McCarron, Sean Halvey, Thomas Crossan; Sean Freeburn, Ryan Hilferty, Darragh Morrision; John Gibbons, Peter Gibbons; Josh Hay, Mark Cannon, Russell Forde; Patrick Tobin, Denis Devenney. Subs: Lorcan O’Donnell for Devenney, Sean McGinley for L/O’Donnell, Denis Devenney for Freeburn, James Gallagher for J.Gibbons.

Burt: Ciaran Brady; Seamie O’Donnell, Tom Doherty  Gareth Quinn; Keith McColgan, Martin Donaghy,  Dara Grant; Denvir Kelly, Conor O’Donnell; Darren Gallagher, Mark McElhinney, Callum Porter; Kelvin Gallagher, Seab O’Donnell, Sean McHugh. Subs: Darren Bradley for G Quinn, Jack O’Brien for McElhinney, Daithi Grant fo Porter.

Referee: Mark McGlinchey (Sean MacCumhaills).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media