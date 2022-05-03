Man killed in traffic accident outside Buncrana

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Meenaward near Buncrana last night (Monday) at approximately 10.50pm.

The collision involved two vehicles on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh. The driver of one vehicle, a male aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The condition of the passenger, a female aged in her 30s, is described as serious.

The Mountain Road (R244) is currently closed between Buncrana and Carndonagh as the scene is preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place at Drumfries and Churchlanquarters.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station (074) 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.