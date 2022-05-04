Search

04 May 2022

Lifford jailbreak raises €7,300 to date

You can still donate to worthy charities

Lifford jailbreak raises €7,300 to date

The inmates at Lifford Old Couorthouse

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

For the first time in 100 years, prisoners returned to the old jail cells at Lifford Old Courthouse last Friday night to raise money for charity.

Pictured is Gillian Graham, manager of Lifford old courthouse along with inmates (top l-r) Johnny Loughrey, John Breslin, Jason Quigley, Kenny Crawford, Frank Power, Bobby Roberts, Paddy Browne and Patsy McGonagle and bottom l-r) Rachel McLaughlin, April McManus, Erin McGinty, Caoimhe Harkin and Grainne Gallanagh.

The Jailbreak project was approved by the Government with support from the Dormant Accounts Fund and was made possible under the ARISE Programme, an awareness-raising campaign for social enterprises throughout Ireland.

To date, over €7,300 has been raised and people can still donate at idonate.ie/event/3551_jailbreak-2022

To host your own Jailbreak event, contact Lifford Old Courthouse.

