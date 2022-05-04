Inishowen pharmacy shortlisted for top national awards

One of Ireland’s leading online and outlet Pharmacies, Chemist Connect, has been shortlisted for two major national awards in the 2022 Irish Pharmacy Awards.

With stores in Bridgend and Carndonagh, Derry and Belfast, Chemist Connect is also a leading online health and beauty retailer led by expert pharmacists.

The Irish Pharmacy Awards this week announced the 2022 finalists with entries from some of the most accomplished and dedicated pharmacists and pharmacy teams across Ireland.

Chemist Connect’s Bridgend Pharmacist, Jack King, has been shortlisted for the JPA Brenson Lawlor Young Community Pharmacist of the Year Award.

The second success is the Bridgend Pharmacy team, having been shortlisted for the McLernon’s Innovation in Community Pharmacy (Independent) Award.

Having been previous recipients of these two awards, Aaron Carlyle and Feilim Henry, Directors of Chemist Connect, hailed the success for the growing company this week, stating: "These award successes back up the high level of care and attention our pharmacists and pharmacy teams place on their role with customers and the level of support they offer.

"We, at Chemist Connect, are thrilled for Jack, and indeed, the whole team at Bridgend and we’re looking forward to the culmination of the awards.’

"Going forward, we will continue as always to offer a top-class level of service to our customers and will innovate in the way we approach the range of services on offer both in person and online.’’

The winners will be announced at the Irish Pharmacy Gala Awards Night on Saturday, May 21 - the biggest night in the Irish community pharmacy calendar, recognising the dedication of all pharmacy teams across Ireland.