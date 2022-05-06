Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, May 6, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Noel Martin Corr (Snr), 11 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran

- Ina McClean, Rossbracken,Letterkenny

- Angela Kelly, née Granahan, Macmeenstown, Convoy

- Winifred Mc Laughlin, Magherard House, Pillar Park, Buncrana

- Michael Farren (Mickey Roe), Muff Road, Culdaff

- Hubert Wilson, Inch Island

- Jim Francis, Letterkenny

- Josephine Bradley, Letterkenny

- Mary Joyce, Dungloe

- Sean Conway, Mulladuff

- Joe Gorman, Malin Head

- Bridie Gallagher, Glasgow and Lettercarn

- Jim Kenny, Slivebawn, Malin Head

Noel Martin Corr (Snr), 11 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Noel Martin Corr (Snr), 11 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran. Beloved husband of Bridie, adored father of sons, Noel (and wife Nicole), Gerard (and wife Rebecca), Nicholas (and wife Alicia), daughters Patricia, Julie (and husband David), his loving grandchildren Danielle, Melissa, Rebecca, Robert, Ava and Sienna, his great grandchild Alexander, brother Frankie and sister Patricia, and all his many relatives, neighbours and Friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Peter and Eileen, brothers Tony, Plunkett, Norman and Gerald.

Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, (Eircode F94E92F) with visitation on Saturday, May 7 from 2pm to 7pm for all to call. Reposing privately at Home on Sunday for family and friends only, please. Removal from his Home on Monday, May 9 at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Noel’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday morning on www.magheneparish.ie Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Noel to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of donation box at Funeral Home or by post to Donal Breslin, Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Condolences to the Corr Family can be left in private at www.breslinfunerals.ie. Please follow all regulations regarding Covid-19 in the Funeral Home and Church

Ina McClean, Rossbracken,Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Ina McClean, Rossbracken,Letterkenny, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Alan and will be sadly missed by her sons, Frank, Rossbracken, James, Magheraboy, John, Glenleary, daughters, Sandra, Cork and Rosemary, Melbourne, Australia, grandchildren and friends.

House private to family, friends and neighbours at request of the deceased.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Angela Kelly, née Granahan, Macmeenstown, Convoy

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Angela Kelly, née Granahan, Macmeenstown, Convoy.

Beloved daughter of the late Jim and Kitty, and much loved mother of John and Brian cherished sister of Seamus, Roy, Brendan, Marie, Joan, Pauline, also the late Vincent, Helen and Noeleen Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters in law, Margo and Victoria, brothers, sisters ,grandchildren, Rachel, Paul and Conor, sisters in law,brothers in law, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Remains reposing at her home this evening, Friday, May 6 from 5pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday afternoon, May 8 at 2.30pm for Requiem Mass at 3pm in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy.

Interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Winifred Mc Laughlin, Magherard House, Pillar Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Winifred Mc Laughlin, Magherard House, Pillar Park, Buncrana.

Winifred’s remains are reposing at Porter’s Funeral Home, Meenagorey, Buncrana with viewing on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7, from 7pm – 10pm, only.

Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin on Monday afternoon, May 9 at 1pm with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Farren (Mickey Roe), Muff Road, Culdaff

The death has taken place at his daughter Pauline’s home of Michael Farren (Mickey Roe), Muff Road, Culdaff.

Michael’s remains are reposing at Pauline’s home.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning, May 8 at 10am for Mass at 10.30am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm – 11am.

Hubert Wilson, Inch Island

The peaceful death has occurred of former postman Hubert Wilson, Inch Island Post Office, Moress, Inch Island.

Predeceased by his wife Uala (née Durnin). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and their families (Glasgow), Carmel, Dean and Patrick Lynch, Condon Family (Sligo) and his many friends.

His remains are resposing at the home of Carmel Lynch, 'The Patch,' Inch Road, Burnfoot on Friday from 11am to 10.30pm.

House is private from 10.30pm to 11am each night.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady of Lourdes Church webcam fund c/o Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

The funeral and Requiem Mass will be recorded and can be viewed on Inishowen Funeral Services' Facebook page or YouTube later in the evening.

Jim Francis, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Francis, 20, Solomons Manor, Lettterkenny and formerly of Belfast.

Predeceased by his wife Peggy (née Doherty), Derry. Loving father of Simon, daughter Dympna Faulkner (Cork). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, grandchildren Hope, Emma, Conor, Gerard, Liam and Sarah, son-in-law Joe Faulkner (Cork), daughter-in-law Deirdre, sisters Rosaleen Haughian (Ballyynahinch (Co Down) and Edith Francis, Castlewellan, (Co Down).

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only please; donations, if wished, to St Eunans Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Josephine Bradley, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Drumany, Letterkenny of Josephine Bradley, née Timoney, 38 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny F92 H5XY and formerly Meenatawey, Fintown.

Predeceased by her husband Liam in 2009 and son Mark 2011, sisters Veronica, Maria, Gertrude and Helena. Deeply missed by her loving sons Paul, Birmingham, Kevin, Letterkenny and Declan, Galway, daughters-in-law Suky, Lorraine, Collette and Kathryn, grandchildren Leanne, Lucas, Zack, Alyssa and Elliot, sisters Kathleen Higgins, Dublin, Angela Gibbons, Dublin, Carmel Collins, Kildare, Anastasia Bagnall, Dublin, Christina Timoney, Dublin brothers Peter, Ballymacool and Leonard, Ballymacool, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.



Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Rosary at 9pm. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 4.10pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 4.30pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment will take place afterwards at Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Arch View Lodge Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Mary Joyce, Dungloe

The death has taken place of Mary Joyce, Main Street, Dungloe.

Sadly missed by her husband Joe, sons Joseph and Kevin, daughters Donna and Siobhan (Morahan), daughters-in-law Rachael and Bridgita, son-in-law Kevin Morahan and grandchildren Joe and Emily.

Her remains will repose in Mc Glynn's Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Dungloe, on Friday from 2pm to 9pm, with Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm in St Crona's Church, Dungloe, followed by interment in Maghery Cemetery.

Sean Conway, Mulladuff

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Conway, Ballymanus, Mulladuff.

His remains will be reposing on Thursday at his late residence which will be strictly private to family only please.

Removal on Friday evening going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for 6pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, May 7 at 11am with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Joe Gorman, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, Lisfannan, Fahan of Joe Gorman, Carnmalin, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there at 1.30pm on Friday afternoon for 2pm Funeral Mass in the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head followed by burial in Lagg Graveyard, Malin.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Bridie Gallagher, Glasgow and Lettercarn

The death has occurred of Bridie Gallagher, née Duffy, Glasgow and Meenacarn.

Her remains will arrive at her niece, Annemarie Gillon’s residence, Dooey, Lettermacaward at 6pm on Thursday.

Funeral on Friday at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim Kenny, Slivebawn, Malin Head

The tragic death has taken place of Jim Kenny, Slivebawn, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House private on Thursday from 9pm for family and close friends only please.

Funeral leaving there on Friday morning at 10.30am going to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

