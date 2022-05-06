Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Friday evening, May 6, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Brigid Rudden, Malin Head

The death has occurred of Mary Brigid Rudden, Malin, (April 22 2022), peacefully after a long illness bravely borne. Late of Dumbarton, Scotland, predeceased by her parents Pat and Brigid Rudden.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Dumbarton, Scotland on Tuesday, May 10, at 10:00am before her remains return to Donegal. The Requiem Mass in Dumbarton can be viewed at the following link: https://livestream.com/stpatricksdumbarton/events/7601596

A Funeral Mass will then be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin, on Wednesday, May 11, at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nóra Friel, Derrybeg

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Nóra Friel, Meenaniller, Derrybeg.

Sadly missed by her husband Padaí, her daughters Mary Theresa, Yvonne, Katrina (Coll) and Audrey (Forker), her brothers Joe and James (Doogan), her sister Margaret (McFadden), her nine grandchildren and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will leave Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road at 12.30pm on Sunday afternoon May 8 going to her late residence in Meenaniller via The Muckish Road, Falcarragh and the mines road, arriving at approximately 2pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, May 10 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam and on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Margaret Thompson, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Arch View Lodge, Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Margaret Thompson, (née Molloy), Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Retired National Teacher. Much loved mother of Eadaoin and mother in law of Stephen, cherished sister of Evelyn and the late Christine, dearly loved grandmother to Megan, Rhys, and Darcie.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter, son in law, sister, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, extended family and friends.

Remains leaving Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest on Saturday May 7 at 5.15pm to arrive at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 5.30pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass at 11am.on Sunday May 8th with Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

House is Private.

Noel Martin Corr (Snr), West End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Noel Martin Corr (Snr), 11 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran. Beloved husband of Bridie, adored father of sons, Noel (and wife Nicole), Gerard (and wife Rebecca), Nicholas (and wife Alicia), daughters Patricia, Julie (and husband David), his loving grandchildren Danielle, Melissa, Rebecca, Robert, Ava and Sienna, his great grandchild Alexander, brother Frankie and sister Patricia, and all his many relatives, neighbours and Friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Peter and Eileen, brothers Tony, Plunkett, Norman and Gerald.

Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, (Eircode F94E92F) with visitation on Saturday, May 7 from 2pm to 7pm for all to call.

Reposing privately at Home on Sunday for family and friends only, please. Removal from his Home on Monday, May 9 at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Noel’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday morning on www.magheneparish.ie Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Noel to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of donation box at Funeral Home or by post to Donal Breslin, Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Condolences to the Corr Family can be left in private at www.breslinfunerals.ie. Please follow all regulations regarding Covid-19 in the Funeral Home and Church.

Pauric Kelly, Glencar House, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Pauric Kelly, Glencar House, Glencar, Letterkenny. Unexpectedly, at his late residence. Predeceased by parents Packie (1994) & Alice (2010), sister Noreen (2012).

Sadly missed by son Sean Devenney. Fondly remembered by sisters Mary Friel (Creeslough), Josephine Whyte (Raheny, Dublin), Dolores Kelly (Castleknock), Eileen Downing (Terenure), Teresa Kelly Fitzgerald (Sydney), Patricia Gilroy (Walkinstown) & Annette Kelly (Castleknock). Deeply regretted by extended family, neighbours and friends.

Pauric's remains will repose in Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, this evening, Friday, from 6-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, at 3pm on Saturday, May 7, followed by interment in New Leck Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Pieta House care of any family member. For those of you who would like to leave a personal messages of condolence, can do in the “condolences” section below or on Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Rosena (Ena) McClean, Rossbracken, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Rosena (Ena) McClean, Rossbracken, Letterkenny, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Alan and will be sadly missed by her sons, Frank, Rossbracken, James, Magheraboy, John, Glenleary, daughters, Sandra, Cork and Rosemary, Melbourne, Australia, grandchildren and friends.

House private to family, friends and neighbours at request of the deceased.

Funeral service on Sunday afternoon, May 8 at 3pm in Conwal Parish Church, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Paddy (Pauric) Kelly, Belass, Foxford, Co Mayo/Newmills Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Paddy Kelly (Pauric) of Belass, Foxford, Co. Mayo and formerly of Ballyconnelly, Newmills, Letterkenny.

Paddy is greatly missed by his loving and devastated wife of almost 50 years, Margaret (neé Murray), his heartbroken daughter Elaine, her husband Lorcan, his adoring grandchildren, Iarla, Joni and Shay who were the light of their Gaga's life, his brother Gerard (Scotland), sister Noreen (Letterkenny), brothers and sister law and his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís. Funeral arrangements later.

Angela Kelly, Macmeenstown, Convoy

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Angela Kelly, née Granahan, Macmeenstown, Convoy.

Beloved daughter of the late Jim and Kitty, and much loved mother of John and Brian cherished sister of Seamus, Roy, Brendan, Marie, Joan, Pauline, also the late Vincent, Helen and Noeleen Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters in law, Margo and Victoria, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, Rachel, Paul and Conor, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Remains reposing at her home this evening, Friday, May 6 from 5pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday afternoon, May 8 at 2.30pm for Requiem Mass at 3pm in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy.

Interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Winifred Mc Laughlin, Pillar Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Winifred Mc Laughlin, Magherard House, Pillar Park, Buncrana.

Winifred’s remains are reposing at Porter’s Funeral Home, Meenagorey, Buncrana with viewing on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7, from 7pm – 10pm, only.

Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin on Monday afternoon, May 9 at 1pm with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Farren (Mickey Roe), Muff Road, Culdaff

The death has taken place at his daughter Pauline’s home of Michael Farren (Mickey Roe), Muff Road, Culdaff.

Michael’s remains are reposing at Pauline’s home.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning, May 8 at 10am for Mass at 10.30am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm – 11am.

Hubert Wilson, Inch Island

The peaceful death has occurred of former postman Hubert Wilson, Inch Island Post Office, Moress, Inch Island.

Predeceased by his wife Uala (née Durnin). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and their families (Glasgow), Carmel, Dean and Patrick Lynch, Condon Family (Sligo) and his many friends.

His remains are resposing at the home of Carmel Lynch, 'The Patch,' Inch Road, Burnfoot on Friday to 10.30pm.

House is private from 10.30pm to 11am.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady of Lourdes Church webcam fund c/o Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

The funeral and Requiem Mass will be recorded and can be viewed on Inishowen Funeral Services' Facebook page or YouTube later in the evening.

Josephine Bradley, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Drumany, Letterkenny of Josephine Bradley, née Timoney, 38 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny F92 H5XY and formerly Meenatawey, Fintown.

Predeceased by her husband Liam in 2009 and son Mark 2011, sisters Veronica, Maria, Gertrude and Helena. Deeply missed by her loving sons Paul, Birmingham, Kevin, Letterkenny and Declan, Galway, daughters-in-law Suky, Lorraine, Collette and Kathryn, grandchildren Leanne, Lucas, Zack, Alyssa and Elliot, sisters Kathleen Higgins, Dublin, Angela Gibbons, Dublin, Carmel Collins, Kildare, Anastasia Bagnall, Dublin, Christina Timoney, Dublin brothers Peter, Ballymacool and Leonard, Ballymacool, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Rosary at 9pm. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 4.10pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 4.30pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment will take place afterwards at Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Arch View Lodge Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Mary Joyce, Dungloe

The death has taken place of Mary Joyce, Main Street, Dungloe.

Sadly missed by her husband Joe, sons Joseph and Kevin, daughters Donna and Siobhan (Morahan), daughters-in-law Rachael and Bridgita, son-in-law Kevin Morahan and grandchildren Joe and Emily.

Her remains will repose in Mc Glynn's Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Dungloe, on Friday until 9pm, with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm in St Crona's Church, Dungloe, followed by interment in Maghery Cemetery.

Sean Conway, Mulladuff

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Conway, Ballymanus, Mulladuff.

His remains are reposing at his late residence which will be strictly private to family only please.

Removal on Friday evening going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for 6pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, May 7 at 11am with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, email news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.









