Long awaited return of Donegal Fleadh gets underway tonight

After two years of Lockdown restrictions, the Donegal Fleadh gets returns this evening.

The Fleadh will be officially launched this evening in Dillon’s Hotel, Letterkenny at 8pm, followed by a session in the hotel and a “céilí and two-hand” in the Bonagee Hall, 9pm- midnight, with music by Martin Duggan. Tea and sandwiches will be served at the céilí and admission is €10.

Fleadh competitions will be held in the ATU, Atlantic Technological University, (formerly LYIT) from mid-morning on the Saturday, with canteen facilities available.

On the Saturday afternoon a unique “sensory session” will be held in Alcorn’s Garden Centre, where visitors can allow their sense of taste and smell to be stimulated with food from Thyme Out and the possibility of a wee beverage too, while enjoying some traditional music and taking in the aromas of the great variety of flowers, and shrubs and trees available there.

There will be impromptu traditional sessions inside and out on Main Street, Saturday and Sunday afternoon as well as evening sessions in many pubs on those days, and the Letterkenny Comhaltas committee are confident that visitors will not be disappointed with what will be on offer. We encourage musicians young and old to come and entertain us with your music and song.

There will also be an online “share the tunes” competition where if you upload and share your session on Facebook and tag Fleadhlk, the one with the most likes will get a prize of €300. Competition opens at 10am on Friday and closes Sunday at 3pm. Winners will be announced at Youth traditional session in the Silver Tassie at 4pm.

There will be a number of Irish language events held throughout the weekend too including a pop-up Gaeltacht in Dillon’s Hotel 8pm on Friday 6th, a Ciorcal Comhrá at Chill Out Café Saturday at 12 midday and a Seisiún Scéalaíocht, (storytelling session) for 3-10 year olds at 1pm on Saturday in the Líonra office, Castle Street.