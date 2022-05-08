Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, May 8, 2022



The following deaths have taken place:

Edward Herrity, Glasserchoo, Gweedore

The death has occurred of Edward Herrity, Glasserchoo, Gweedore. The sudden death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Edward Herrity, 9 Hillview, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny and formerly of Glasserchoo, Gweedore. Survived by his wife Mary, son Teague and a circle of family and friends. His remains will leave the Gortahork Funeral Premises at 3pm on Sunday, May 8 going to his residence in Glasserchoo. Funeral from there on Tuesday, May 10 for 1pm requiem Mass in Christ the King Church Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private to family, friends and relatives. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Thomas Gillespie, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Thomas Gillespie, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Agnes, dearly loved husband of the late Maureen (née Ryan) and much loved father to Thomas, Kevin, Kelly Scott and the late William, cherished brother of William, Ryan, Ann Marie, Frances, and the late James. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons, daughter, brothers sisters, grandchildren, uncle (Seamus), nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill on Thursday, May 12 at 7pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 13 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Cathal Conaghan, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Cathal Conaghan, Fintra Road, Killybegs.Sadly missed by his loving wife Marian, son Conor, daughter Carol, daughter-in-law Celine, grandson Lorcan, brother, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence on Sunday from 4pm to 9pm and on Monday from 1pm to 9pm for family close friends and neighbours. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

At the request of the family please continue to adhere to restrictions regarding wearing of face masks and no handshaking.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.



Siobhan McGranaghan, New Line Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Siobhan McGranaghan, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her parents Dickie and Sue, son Oisín his partner Esther and grandchild, baby Rónan, brother, Joseph, sisters Denise and Anita and their partners John and Mark, nieces Erin and Aoife, extended family and a large circle of amazing friends.

Reposing at the family home on New Line Road. House private to close friends and neighbours. Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Funeral from there on Monday, May 9, going to St Eunan's Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed online by using the following link

https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only please, donations if wished, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rad., Letterkenny.



Micheal Ó Gallachair, better known as Micí Mary Mhicí, Ranafast

The death has taken place of Micheal Ó Gallachair, better known as Micí Mary Mhicí, Ranafast. He died on May 7 at age 79.

Remains to repose at his residence in Ranafast. Removal from there to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the new graveyard.

Rosary tonight and Sunday night at 8pm. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Nora McBride (née Sweeney), Bunbeg, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Áras Mhic Shuibhne, Donegal Town of Nora McBride (née Sweeney), Bunbeg, Gweedore.

Predeceased by husband Connie Ned. Sadly missed by her daughter Lynne, son Hugh, brother Joe, sisters Tess and Margaret, grandchildren Dylan and Damaris and extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at Roarty’s Funeral Home, Derrybeg on Saturday from 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal to her family home after Rosary to repose overnight. House private to family only.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Sunday, May 8 at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook Page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire webcam: www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming

Mary Brigid Rudden, Malin Head

The death has occurred of Mary Brigid Rudden, Malin, (April 22, 2022), peacefully after a long illness bravely borne. Late of Dumbarton, Scotland, predeceased by her parents Pat and Brigid Rudden.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Dumbarton, Scotland on Tuesday, May 10, at 10am before her remains return to Donegal. The Requiem Mass in Dumbarton can be viewed at the following link: https://livestream.com/stpatricksdumbarton/events/7601596

A Funeral Mass will then be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin, on Wednesday, May 11, at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nóra Friel, Meenaniller, Derrybeg

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Nóra Friel, Meenaniller, Derrybeg.

Sadly missed by her husband Padaí, her daughters Mary Theresa, Yvonne, Katrina (Coll) and Audrey (Forker), her brothers Joe and James (Doogan), her sister Margaret (McFadden), her nine grandchildren and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will leave Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road at 12.30pm on Sunday afternoon May 8 going to her late residence in Meenaniller via the Muckish Road, Falcarragh and the Mines Road, arriving at approximately 2pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, May 10 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam and on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Margaret Thompson, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Arch View Lodge, Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Margaret Thompson, (née Molloy), Dunwiley, Stranorlar and formerly of Fintown.

Retired national school teacher. Much loved mother of Eadaoin and mother-in-law of Stephen, cherished sister of Evelyn and the late Christine, dearly loved grandmother to Megan, Rhys, and Darcie.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law, sister, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

Remains leaving McCool’s Chapel of Rest on Saturday, May 7 at 5.15pm to arrive at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 5.30pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass at 11am.on Sunday May 8 with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

House is private.

Noel Martin Corr (Snr), 11 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Noel Martin Corr (Snr), 11 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran. Beloved husband of Bridie, adored father of sons, Noel (and wife Nicole), Gerard (and wife Rebecca), Nicholas (and wife Alicia), daughters Patricia, Julie (and husband David), his loving grandchildren Danielle, Melissa, Rebecca, Robert, Ava and Sienna, his great-grandchild Alexander, brother Frankie and sister Patricia, and all his many relatives, neighbours and Friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Peter and Eileen, and brothers Tony, Plunkett, Norman and Gerald.

Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, (Eircode F94E92F) with visiting on Saturday, May 7 until 7pm. Reposing privately at home on Sunday for family and friends only, please.

Removal from his home on Monday, May 9 at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday morning on www.magheneparish.ie Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Noel to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of donation box at funeral home or by post to Donal Breslin, Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Condolences to the Corr Family can be left at www.breslinfunerals.ie. Please follow all regulations regarding Covid-19 in the funeral home and church.

Rosena (Ena) McClean, Rossbracken, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Rosena (Ena) McClean, Rossbracken, Letterkenny, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Alan and will be sadly missed by her sons, Frank, Rossbracken; James, Magheraboy; John, Glenleary; daughters, Sandra, Cork and Rosemary, Melbourne, Australia, grandchildren and friends.

House private to family, friends and neighbours at the request of the deceased.

Funeral service on Sunday afternoon, May 8 at 3pm in Conwal Parish Church, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Paddy (Pauric) Kelly, Belass, Foxford, Co Mayo/Newmills Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Paddy Kelly (Pauric) of Belass, Foxford, Co Mayo and formerly of Ballyconnelly, Newmills, Letterkenny.

Paddy is greatly missed by his loving and devastated wife of almost 50 years, Margaret (neé Murray), his heartbroken daughter Elaine, her husband Lorcan, and his adoring grandchildren, Iarla, Joni and Shay who were the light of their Gaga's life, his brother Gerard (Scotland), sister Noreen (Letterkenny), brothers and sister law and his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Paddy will repose at Clarkes Funeral Home, Foxford (F26 TH27) on Monday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

Funeral will arrive to St. Michael's Church, Foxford on Tuesday for funeral Mass at 12 Midday with the funeral proceeding to Craggagh Cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/foxford. Face coverings to be worn in the funeral home and in the Church and no handshaking please by request of the family. No flowers by request donations in lieu to Tallaght University Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Angela Kelly, Macmeenstown, Convoy

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Angela Kelly, (née Granahan), Macmeenstown, Convoy.

Beloved daughter of the late Jim and Kitty, and much-loved mother of John and Brian cherished sister of Seamus, Roy, Brendan, Marie, Joan, Pauline, also the late Vincent, Helen and Noeleen Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters in law, Margo and Victoria, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, Rachel, Paul and Conor, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Remains to repose at her home.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday afternoon, May 8 at 2.30pm for Requiem Mass at 3pm in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy. Interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Winifred McLaughlin, Magherard House, Pillar Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Winifred McLaughlin, Magherard House, Pillar Park, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at Porter’s Funeral Home, Meenagorey, Buncrana with viewing on Saturday, May 7, from 7pm–10pm, only.

Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin on Monday afternoon, May 9 at 1pm with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Farren (Mickey Roe), Muff Road, Culdaff

The death has taken place at his daughter Pauline’s home of Michael Farren (Mickey Roe), Muff Road, Culdaff. His remains are reposing at Pauline’s home.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning, May 8 at 10am for Mass at 10.30am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family time please from 11pm–11am.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.