Man in court after alleged assault of Garda in Buncrana

A Fahan man appeared in court charged with the assault of a Garda at the weekend.

Sean McArdle Donaghey, aged 24 and with an address at Lisfannon Heights, Fahan, was hauled before Letterkenny District Court on Monday.

McArdle Donaghey is charged with assaulting Garda Declan O’Brien causing him harm at Dr Denis McLaughlin Road, Buncrana, on Sunday, May 8.

The accused is also charged with using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

He faces a further charge of being intoxicated in a public place.

All charged relate to the same date and location.

Sergeant Gerard Dalton told the court that a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and directions are awaited.

Bail was granted on condition that McArdle-Donaghey sign on at Buncrana Garda Station once a week and remain of sober habits.

He is to reside at an address provided to Gardaí and be contactable at all times by mobile telephone.