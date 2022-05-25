Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, May 25, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Paul Brennan, Letterkenny

- Frances McGinley, Milford

- Ciara Feeley, Glengad, Malin

- Baby Luke George Black, Mountcharles and Ballinamallard, Fermanagh

- Bridie Barr, Burnfoot and formerly Dunree

- Myles McFadden, Falcarragh

- Hugh Brogan, Stranorlar

- Philomena Frize, Churchill

- Alexander G Flood, Bundoran

Paul Brennan, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred on May 24 of Paul Brennan, 7 Sprackburn Drive, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his Father Michael (16/04/10). Sadly missed by his mum Bernie sister Michelle brother Barry, Grandfather James, brother in laws nephew and nieces. Fondly remembered by extended family members and a wide circle of friends.

Paul's remains will repose at his mother's residence High Road, Letterkenny from 8pm this evening. Funeral from there on Friday morning, May 27, for Mass at 11am in St Eunan's Cathedral followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

For those of you who would like to leave a personal messages of condolence, can do so on Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Rainbow Project Derry care of any family member.

Frances McGinley, Milford

The death has occurred of Frances McGinley, Moylehill, Milford, May 25, 2022, peacefully at Donegal Hospice surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerald, daughters Lorraine and Veronica, sons Paul, Ciaran and Gerald, son-in-law Darren, daughter-in-law Shauna, partners Shane, Ceara and Fiona, grandchildren Nicole, Dylan, Kerrie, Cormac, Chloe, Clodagh, Robyn, Ryan and Cylah, great-grandchildren Maisie and Ella, brothers Sean, Michael, Pat, Des, Joe and Gerard, sisters Philomena and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her grandson Ricky, sister Rose and brother Eugene (Tootsie).

Remains reposing at her home from 6pm today, Wednesday, May 25. Requiem mass on Friday, May 27, at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church, Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Rosary each night at 9pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Ciara Feeley, Glengad, Malin

The death has occurred of Celia Feeley (nee Crossan), Wetherby, West Yorkshire and formerly Glengad, Malin, peacefully at home after a short illness.

Proud and loving mother of Gerard (Ged) and mother in law to Joanne. Her unwavering devotion to her three grandsons Tom, Harry and Freddie will be forever remembered. Deeply missed by her heartbroken sisters, Mary, Sadie, Evelyn, Frances, Bernie, Kathleen, Doreen and her loyal, to the end brother Brian.

Celia's remains will repose where you may pay your respects from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Liam Collins Funeral Premises, No. 1, Dunailainn, Culdaff, F93 HE03. Removal will take place on Thursday June 2 to the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh, for a private family/extended family funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Celia's funeral mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

Family flowers only, or if desired, donations to St Gemma's Hospice, Moortown, Leeds c/o any family member.

Baby Luke George Black, Mountcharles and Ballinamallard, Fermanagh

Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles and Ballinamallard, County Fermanagh

Born sleeping, son of Gareth and Noelle Graham Black, Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles and Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh. House private to family and close friends.

Bridie Barr, Burnfoot and formerly Dunree

The death has occurred at Buncrana Community Hospital of Bridie Barr née Brennan, Avondale House, Burnfoot and formerly from Dunree. Predeceased by her husband Jack and son Michael.

Much-loved mother of Patrick, Eileen, Kathleen King, John, Jim and Deirdre.

Bridie’s remains will be reposing at her home from 7pm on Tuesday, May 24.

Removal Thursday, May 26 at 1.15pm to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Myles McFadden, Killult, Falcarragh

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Myles McFadden, Killult, Falcarragh.

Predeceased by his parents. Survived by his sisters Sally, Una, Kathleen, Veronica and Mairead, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence in Killult. Funeral from there on Thursday, May 26 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in Falcarragh Cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Hugh Brogan, 10 Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred at his late residence of Hugh Brogan, 10 Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar.

Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father to Anne Marie, Catherine, Helen, and Emer, cherished brother of Margaret, (Donegal Town), Ancy (Letterkenny) and the late Drew, Bridgeen, and Marie.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sisters, sister in law Margaret, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, May 26 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at

11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Philomena Frize, Churchill

The sudden death has taken place in Sydney, Australia of Philomena Frize, formerly Prucklish, Churchill.

Predeceased by parents Jim and Annie Frize. Fondly remembered by partner Lesley. Deeply regretted by brothers Thomas (Drumkeen), James (Trenagh), Noel (Derora), Liam (Boston) Terry (Derora), sisters Marie (London) Kathleen (Derora), Anne (Prucklish), Joan (Letterkenny) and Claire (Prucklish). Always remembered by her extended family members, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Memorial service to celebrate the life of Philomena Frize will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Glenswilly. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly.

Alexander G Flood, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Alexander G Flood, Church Road, Bundoran.

He died Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Arizona, USA while visiting family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Peggy), survived by his children, Pacelli (Wicklow), Kevin (Thailand), Raphael (Sweden), Enda (Kansas) and Catherine (Arizona), his daughter-in-law Prafulla and son-in-law Tom, four grandchildren Conor, Pearse, Kiera and Colin, sister Alice (Antrim) and brother Patrick (Galway), nieces and nephews.

He died as he lived life, traveling the world and being with family for the holidays.

Remembrance Mass was celebrated in Bundoran, Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea on Monday, January 3. A Church service was held in Chandler, AZ at Valley of the Sun Funeral Home Wednesday, January 5.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 26 at Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church Road, Bundoran.

Donations in his memory, if desired, can be made to the St Vincent De Paul.

