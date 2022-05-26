Demonstration to be held in Newtowncunningham to highlight speeding issue

A demonstration will be held in Newtowncunningham on Friday evening to highlight the issue of speeding in the village
A demonstration will be held in Newtowncunningham on Friday evening to highlight the issue of speeding in the village.
The demonstration will take place at 5pm at the lay-by at Newtown City Chinese.
All residents are welcome to attend.
