Charity fundraising cold water swim to take place in Ludden beach

The charity swim will take place at Ludden beach on Saturday afternoon
A charity fundraising cold water swim will take place at Buncrana's Ludden beach on Saturday at 5pm.
Proceeds of the swim are in aid of Mencap Family Support, which provides supports families with children aged 0 to 7 with a learning disability, global developmental delay and/or autism.
Saturday's swim is the last in a month long fundraising drive of cold water swims for the charity.
To donate, PayPal: AutisticallySarah@gmail.com
All welcome to attend and participate. Refreshments will be provided afterwards.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.