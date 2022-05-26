March organisers seeking cash support

Inishowen Pride is organizing a fundraiser to host Donegal’s first Pride parade which takes place on Sunday, June 5 at 3pm in Buncrana.
Funds raised will go towards essential costs so the organisation can stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community against homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia.
This event will coincide with Pride celebrations that take place across the world.
The organisers are seeking financial support from anyone willing to help through a GoFundMe appeal
You can support them at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/donegals-first-pride-parade-2022
"It is a chance to commemorate how far we have come as a community and also to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community against homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia.
"As a small community group, we are relying on donations this year to cover essential expenses. Please donate what you can or invite your employer/local businesses to contribute," a spokesperson said.
