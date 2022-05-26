Fundraiser for Donegal's first Pride Parade
Inishowen Pride is organizing a fundraiser to host Donegal’s first Pride parade.
The event is taking place on Sunday, June 5 at 3pm in Buncrana.
Inishowen Pride said: "The Pride Parade will coincide with Pride celebrations taking place across the world. It is a chance to commemorate how far we have come as a community and also to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia.
"The funds raised will go towards essential costs so we can stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia.
"As a small community group we are relying on donations this year to cover essential expenses. We are asking people to donate what they can or invite their employer/local businesses to contribute."
Donations for Donegal’s First Pride Parade June 5th 2022 can be made HERE.
