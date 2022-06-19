Search

23 Jun 2022

Defeat for Donegal against Cork in TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship

Maxi Curran's side were made pay for a first half following which they trailed by 10 points in Clane

Defeat for Donegal against Cork in TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship

Niamh Carr in action for Donegal against Cork last season

Reporter:

Ger McCarthy in Clane

19 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Doireann O'Sullivan scored 1-5 as Cork withstood a second half comeback to get their TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship campaign off to a winning start with victory over Donegal in Clane.

Cork 2-12
Donegal 1-10

Fresh from their Munster final success, Shane Ronayne’s side picked up a merited Group D victory thanks to a terrific first half performance. Donegal bit back in the second half however, outscoring their opponents eight points to three. It still wasn’t enough to prevent a Cork victory at the end of a scrappy encounter.

An explosive start saw Libby Coppinger split the posts with Cork’s first attack. Orla Finn and Yvonne Bonner found the net at either end immediately after, to cap off a cracking early period. Ciara O’Sullivan and Laura O’Mahony efforts stretched Cork’s lead prior to Meabh O’Sullivan producing two saves of the highest quality to deny Donegal.

Cork dominated the remainder of the half with Ciara O’Sullivan setting up her sister Doireann for a well-taken ninth minute goal. Geraldine McLaughlin and Karen Guthrie (free) scores were Donegal’s only replies before going in at half-time, 2-9 to 1-2 behind.

A disappointing third quarter failed to produce a score from open play. Donegal used a succession of Geraldine McLaughlin and Karen Guthrie frees to eat into their opponent’s lead and there was only a goal in it with 10 minutes left to play.

Meabh Cahalane and Nicole McLaughlin were sin-binned in the closing stages where three Doireann O’Sullivan scores helped Cork win it out.

Cork scorers: D O’Sullivan 1-5 (0-3f), O Finn 1-1, C O’Sullivan 0-2, LCoppinger 0-1, L O’Mahony 0-1, A T O’Sullivan 0-1, S Leahy 0-1.
Donegal scorers: G McLaughlin 0-5 (0-4f), K Guthrie 0-4 (0-4f), Y Bonner 1-0, N McLaughlin 0-1.

Cork: M O’Sullivan; R Phelan, E Meaney, M Ambrose; M Duggan, M O’Callaghan, L O’Mahony; B O’Sullivan, S Leahy; E Cleary, C O’Sullivan, L Coppinger; Á T O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, O Finn.  Subs: M Cahalane for Ambrose (38), E Scally for Á T O’Sullivan (42), K Quirke for Coppinger (45), R Leahy for B O’Sullivan (45), A Hutchings for Cleary (57).

Donegal: R McCafferty; N Carr, E McGinley, T Kennedy; S Twohig, N McLaughlin, A B Carr; K Herron, N McLaughlin; Y Bonner, N Hegarty, N Boyle; S McFadden, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin. Subs: R Rodgers for McFadden (60).

Referee: B Redmond (Wexford).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media