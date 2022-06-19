Roma McLaughlin plays as Ireland defeat Philippines

The Republic of Ireland team including Roma McLaughlin (second from left, front row). Photo: Sportsfile
Roma McLaughlin played the 90 minutes as the Republic of Ireland women’s team defeated Philippines on Sunday.
Lily Agg scored a debut goal as Ireland won the friendly international in Antalya, Turkey.
The Girls in Green are preparing for Monday-week’s FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia.
Greencastle woman McLaughlin, who plays for Connecticut Fusion, returned to the starting XI for the game on Sunday.
Fellow Donegal players Ciara Grant, who recently signed for Hearts, and Amber Barrett, who lines out for FC Köln, are also in the squad, but were unused on Sunday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.