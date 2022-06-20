Search

23 Jun 2022

The Donegal GAA championship draws takes place tomorrow - here's how they work

The various competitions will be drawn this Tuesday evening, June 21st, at 6.30pm

St Eunan's won the Donegal SFC title last November

Reporter:

Alan Foley

20 Jun 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The draws for the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Championships take place this Tuesday evening, June 21st, at 6.30pm and Donegal GAA plan to broadcast it live on their official Facebook page. 

It will also be broadcast live by Radio na Gaeltachta and my thanks to Damien Ó’Donaill who will be compering the event.

Craobh C Peil – C Football 

Nine clubs will play in the C Competition. There will be two groups - Group A will have Five clubs and  Group B will have four. The draw will fill position 1 in each group, then position 2, etc. Thus, the first,  third, fifth, seventh and ninth will be in Group A and the second, fourth, sixth and eight will fill the  positions in Group B. The fixtures will be as per the matrix below.  

Knockout Stages - the 1st team in each group shall progress to the semi-finals. The two quarter finals  pairings shall be 2nd Group A v 3rd Group B; 2nd Group B v 3rd Group A. 2nd placed teams to play  at neutral venues. The winners of each quarter final and the two group winners will be drawn  randomly to decide the semi-final pairings.


Craobh Sóisear A Peil – Junior A Football 

Eleven clubs will play in the Junior A Competition. There will be two groups - Group A will have six  clubs and Group B will have 5. The draw will fill position 1 in each group, then position 2, etc. Thus,  the first, third, fifth seventh, ninth and eleventh teams will be in Group A and the second, fourth,  sixth, eight and tenth teams drawn will fill the positions in Group B. The fixtures will be as per the  matrix below.  

Knockout Stages - the 1st team in each group shall progress to the semi-finals. The two quarter finals  pairings shall be 2nd Group A v 3rd Group B; 2nd Group B v 3rd Group A. 2nd placed teams to play  at neutral venues. The winners of each quarter final and the two group winners will be drawn  randomly to decide the semi-final pairings.


Craobh Sóisear B Peil – Junior B Football 

Nine clubs will play in the Junior B Competition. There will be two groups - Group A will have 5 clubs  and Group B will have 4. The draw will fill position 1 in each group, then position 2, etc. Thus, the  first, third, fifth, seventh, ninth teams will be in Group A and the second, fourth, sixth, eigth teams  drawn will fill the positions in Group B. The fixtures will be as per the matrix below. 

Knockout Stages - the 1st team in each group shall progress to the semi-finals. The two quarter finals  pairings shall be 2nd Group A v 3rd Group B; 2nd Group B v 3rd Group A. 2nd placed teams to play  at neutral venues. The winners of each quarter final and the two group winners will be drawn  randomly to decide the semi-final pairings.

Craobh Idirmheánach Peil – Intermediate football 

Twelve clubs will play in the Intermediate Competition. There will be two groups of six clubs - Group  A and Group B. The draw will fill position 1 in each group, then position 2, etc. Thus, the first, third,  fifth seventh, ninth and eleventh teams will be in Group A and the second, fourth, sixth, eight, tenth  and twelfth teams drawn will fill the positions in Group B. The fixtures will be as per the matrix  below. All Clubs will be placed in numbered descending order with the highest placed club numbered  1 and the lowest numbered twelve.  

Knockout Stages - the four quarter finals pairings shall be 1st v8th ; 2nd v7th; 3rd v6th; 4thv5th. The  winners of each quarter final will be drawn randomly to decide the semi-final pairings. Group A 

Craobh Sinsear Peil – Senior Football 

The 16 teams in the Senior Championship will be drawn into two Groups. The first eight clubs drawn  will be in Group A and the second eight drawn will be in Group B. Each club in Group A will play at  home against a Group B Club, randomly drawn, in Round 1. The Round 2 draw will also take place. In  Round 2 Group B clubs will be at home and will be randomly drawn against a Group A club, except  with the provision that there is not a repeat fixture from Round 1. Rounds 3 and Round 4 draws will  take place in August/September, after Round 2 and Round 3 fixtures, respectively. 

Knockout Stages - the four quarter finals pairings shall be 1st v8th; 2nd v7th; 3rd v6th; 4thv5th

Fixtures 

Round 1 - Pool A clubs at Home V Pool B clubs- Randomly drawn 
Round 2- Pool B clubs at Home V Pool A clubs – Randomly drawn except with the provision that there is not a repeat fixture from Round 1

Competition Regulations 

7. Riail 6.21 (4) (c) T.O.2018, Cuid 1 (as permitted in this rule) to be amended to apply to all Adult  Donegal Club Competitions, as follows: 

When teams finish with equal points for Qualification for the Concluding Stages, or for Promotion or  Relegation, the tie shall be decided by the following means and in the order specified: 

i. Where two teams only are involved – the outcome of the meeting(s) of the two teams in the  previous game(s) in the Competition; 

ii. Where three or more teams are involved – total League points win in the games between the Teams  involved in the tie; 

iii. Where three or more teams are involved – scoring difference in the games between the teams  involved in the tie (subtracting the total scores in these games only against from the total scores for in  those games only). 

iv. Highest total score for in the games between the teams involved in the tie; 

v. Scoring difference in all games (subtracting the total scores against from the total scores for ) in  complete league; 

vi. Highest total score for in complete League; 

vii. Play Off(s), with the format at the discretion of the CCC. 

Exceptions: 

a) In relation to means (ii) (iii) (iv) (v) and (vi) above, if the accumulated scores of a team, so  involved are affected by a disqualification, loss of game on a proven objection, retirement or  walkover, the tie shall be decided by Play Off(s). 

Relegation 

Senior Football Championship 

The bottom four clubs will play off over two rounds to decide the club to be relegated. Relegation  Round 1: 13th v 16th; 14th v 15th. Relegation Round 2: 

The losing clubs from Relegation Round 1 shall play and the losing club will be relegated to play in  the 2023 Intermediate championship 

Intermediate Football Championship 

The bottom four clubs will play off over two rounds to decide the club to be relegated. Relegation  Round 1: 9th v 12th; 10th v 11th. Relegation Round 2: The losing clubs from Relegation Round 1  shall play and the losing club will be relegated to play in the 2023 Junior championship

