23 Jun 2022

McMenamin returns for Red Hugh's in Buncrana scalp

The Donegal defender was making his first club appearance of 2022 as his Red Hugh'a side won at the Scarvey against Buncrana

Stephen McMenamin

Reporter:

Tom Comack

20 Jun 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Red Hughs chalked up only their second win in the league with a narrow victory over Buncrana at the Scarvey on Sunday afternoon.  

Buncrana 0-8 
Red Hughs 1-6

Pauric McMenamin’s goal gave Red Hughs the win, with the Killygordon side having Stephen McMenamin back for the first time this season. And while Buncrana clawed their way back into the game and went in level at 0-5 to 1-2 at half-time, it was the visitors who left Inishowen with the points.

Caolan McGonagle lined out for Buncrana and the county man carried his side’s main scoring threat and kicked three points.  The second period was also low scoring with Red Hughs just shading it by four points to Buncrana’s three, to claim the two precious league points.  

Buncrana scorers: Caolan McGonagle 0-3, 2f, Oisin Crawford 0-1,Peter McLaughlin 0-1, Matthew Mullholland 0-1, Darach O’Connor 0-1,  Adrian McColgan 0-1. 
Red Hughs scorers: Pauric McMenamin 1-0,  Jack Gillespie 0-4,4f, James Doherty 0-1,Darragh McMenamin 0-1

Buncrana: Harry Doherty; Stephen Doherty, Sean Doherty, Conor Grant; John Paul McKenna, William McLaughlin, Oisin Crawford; Peter McLaughlin,Oisin O’Flaherty; Caolan McGonagle, Ryan Hegarty,Ryan McElhinney; Michael Bernard McLaughlin, Matthew Mullholland, Darach O’Connor. Subs: Adrian McColgan for M B McLaughlin, Cathal McNutt for S Doherty.  

Red Hughs: Luke Kelly; Aaron McGlinchey, Jason Callaghan, Gerard Melaugh;  James Doherty, Thomas McMenamin, Jack Gillespie, Stephen McMenamin, Darragh Mcmenamin, Shane Gallagher, Ryan Kelly, Odhran Doherty, Tim Callaghan, James Gallagher, Pauric McMenamin.

