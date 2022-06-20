IDP launches new youth development programme for Inishowen

International Fund for Ireland (IFI) delegates visited Tullyarvan Mill in Buncrana last Friday as guests of Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP), at the official launch of the C.H.A.N.C.E project.

The C.H.A.N.C.E project is a targeted youth development programme that will provide personal one-to-one support for young people from Inishowen who are not currently in employment, education or training and who want to explore the different options that might be open to them in life.

The project sets out to support young people to develop good relations and life skills, that will support them to achieve their full development potential, which is captured in the projects name, ‘C.H.A.N.C.E’, which stands for ‘Creating Hope and Aspirations, Nurturing Change and Empowerment.’

The project is funded by the IFI’s Personal Youth Development Programme.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Helen Nolan, Chairperson of IDP said: “It’s always a privilege to have the opportunity to welcome international visitors to Inishowen and to showcase the achievements of our great community.

“We were delighted to host international delegates from the IFI at Tullyarvan Mill and to have the opportunity to speak to them about our development work and the positive impact of the C.H.A.N.C.E project on the lives of young people from Inishowen.”

The Chairmain of the International Fund for Ireland, Paddy Harte, officially launched the C.H.A.N.C.E project and speaking at the event said: “Inishowen Development Partnership is an important partner of the IFI and has been for many years.

“Based on IDP’s achievements as part of the first two phases of the CHANCE project, we are delighted to have committed further funding to the project in 2022, bringing our total commitment to date to €345,968 since 2018.

“This commitment clearly recognises the work and dedication of IDPs staff and Board members and their ongoing contribution to peace development work in the peninsula and beyond.

“Our hope is that through projects like C.H.A.N.C.E, that a new generation of young people, through their skills, abilities and talent, can realise their personal potential while contributing to the ongoing peace building work supported by the International Fund for Ireland at a local community level.

“I would like to acknowledge the very generous ongoing support of our international partners and donors, visiting Donegal today, without whom, projects like C.H.A.N.C.E would not be possible.”

Shauna McClenaghan, Joint CEO of IDP highlighted the achievements of the C.H.A.N.C.E project and the benefits to young people that have already participated on the programme.

She said: “The project supports young people who, for one reason or another, may not have had an opportunity in life, so far, to achieve their full potential, to develop new skills, to find a full time or part-time job, to progress in education or simply to explore the different options available to them in life.

“The programme is understanding, supportive and we have designed the project to respond to the specific needs of young people from Inishowen.”

The C.H.A.N.C.E project Co-Ordinator is Eileen Hegarty at IDP and it is open to young people from across the peninsula.

The project includes a wide range of personal advice, mentoring, training, work-experience, team building, personal development activities and other supports that are designed to meet each person’s individual needs.

To find out further information about the C.H.A.N.C.E project, please contact Eileen Hegarty at Inishowen Development Partnership’s offices in Buncrana by phoning 07493 62218 or email eileen@inishowen.ie