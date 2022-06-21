People warned computers will be seized in relation to sex crime - garda warning

People across the community are being targeted by scammers claiming the recipient's computer is to be seized in relation to child pornography, paedophilia, cyber pornography or other related crimes.
Gardaí have received a number of reports in relation to local people being targeted by the child pornography scam email.
The current scam e-mail purports to be from An Garda Síochána.
Gardaí are advising the public that An Garda Síochána does not and will not make contact with a person who is under investigation.
Gardaí are reminding the public of the following fraud prevention advice: Don’t respond to any unsolicited email seeking personal, financial or security advice and never click on a link or attachment in an unsolicited email.
Contact local gardaí should you receive an email or text message and are concerned in relation to its content.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.