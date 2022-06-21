Mica redress bill up for Cabinet approval today
The Minister for Housing will seek Cabinet approval today to publish legislation on a €2.7bn mica redress scheme.
Last week, ministers gave operational effect to the scheme.
Under the plan, there is a potential 100% grant subject to a €420,000 cap, as well as a second cap of €145-161 per square foot.
It is estimated that mica affects more than 7,000 homes.
If Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien secures Cabinet approval, the legislation will be published later this week.
