23 Jun 2022

Finn Harps, Cockhill Celtic and Bonagee men's and ladies learn their FAI Cup fate

This afternoon's draw in Abbotstown sees Ollie Horgan's side welcome Bohemians

Finn Harps' Ryan Rainey in action against Bohemians last season

Reporter:

Alan Foley

21 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Finn Harps have been paired with Bohemians in the first round of the FAI Cup following this afternoon's draw.

The draw also saw Bonagee United given a home draw against Pike Rovers from Limerick and Cockhill Celtic drawn to play UCD in Belfield. The ties are set to be played on the weekend ending 31 July.

Bonagee United, who take on Douglas Hall in Cork this Sunday in the Women's FAI Intermediate Cup semi-final, are also in the senior cup, where they face another trip to Leeside to face Cork City in their first round ties - the first-round ties will be played on the weekend of 10 July. 

FAI Cup Men’s First Round ties:
Cobh Ramblers v Cork City 
Treaty United v Usher Celtic
Salthill Devon v Malahide United
Sligo Rovers v Wexford 
Dundalk v Longford Town 
Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney 
Bonagee United v Pike Rovers 
Derry City v Oliver Bond Celtic 
UCD AFC V Cockhill Celtic
Drogheda United v Athlone Town 
St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford
Finn Harps v Bohemians
Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne
Bangor Celtic v Shamrock Rovers
Bluebell United v Galway United
Maynooth University Town v Villa FC

FAI Women’s Cup First Round ties:
Sligo Rovers v Douglas Hall
Whitehall Rangers v Athlone Town
Cork City v Bonagee United
Bohemians v Galway FC
Peamount United v Finglas United
DLR Waves v Treaty United

 

