Kieran McDaid joins Finn Harps coaching staff

Buncrana man Kieran McDaid has become a new first team coach at Finn Harps.
McDaid’s appointment sees Ollie Horgan fill the vacancy left by the recent departure of Andy Foley.
The 30-year-old, who plays for Buncrana Hearts, spent the latter half of the 2015 season at Harps. McDaid was on Harps’ books, under Horgan’s management when they defeated Limerick to win promotion to the Premier Division.
Earlier in 2015, McDaid scored one of the goals when Inishowen League defeated Limerick League 2-1 to win the Oscar Trainer Cup.
McDaid is a graduate from IT Carlow and has begun taking his steps on the coaching ladder.
