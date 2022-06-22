Spraoi agus Spórt launches its Summer Festival programme

Spraoi agus Spórt has announced the launch of its Summer Festival 2022 brochure.

It’s packed with fun activities and courses for boys and girls of all ages, from toddlers to teens.

“Surf the waves, get creative with Donegal Tweed, make a film, be a You Tuber and much more,” says Spraoi chief executive, Helen Nolan. “Our summer festival offers lots of opportunities to get out and get active, and to bring your inner creativity to life.”

Most camps and courses run over July and August, although Surf Camp starts at the end of June and Parent and Toddler sessions run all summer.

Helen warns, however, that “places are limited on all the camps and workshops. But you can book online through our website http://www.spraoiagussport.ie/ or Facebook page, or by texting 086 8420203.”

She adds that discounts on activities fees may be available through the National Childcare Scheme.

“Contact us if you need information on this. Also, all our camps are accessible. Just let us know when you are booking if your child requires a special needs assistant for any camps.”

Helen says one of the biggest hits of their summer programme is the Multi Activity Camp, which starts on July 4 and finishes on August 26. It runs from 10am to 3pm, Monday to Friday, and costs just €60 for the week or €15 per day.

“Each week is jam packed with outdoor games and activities, arts and crafts, technology, baking, dance, science, basketball, table tennis and much more. It’s suitable for ages 4 to 12 but children must have completed preschool and be starting primary school in September.

Another popular choice is the adrenaline packed Adventure Summer Camp in Culdaff, which runs twice over the holidays. The first week is from July 18-22 and the second camp is from August 22-26.

“Children can try kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, coast steering, bodyboarding, climbing, abseiling and much more. It’s from 9:30am to 3:30pm, costs €145 and is suitable for 7+ years. “

Other camps and courses cover everything from baking and crafts to Fab Lab, animation and creative writing and An Ghaeltacht.