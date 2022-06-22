Search

23 Jun 2022

Letterkenny University Hospital under pressure due to covid-19 outbreak

Two hospital wards are currently affected by the outbreak

Downward trend evident at Letterkenny University Hospital bed challenges

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

22 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

Letterkenny University Hospital is dealing with a significant increase in Covid-19 positive patients.

The hospital is also seeing very high numbers of attendances through the Emergency Department.

As of 3.30pm today 77 people had presented to the Emergency Department for treatment and people are experiencing very long waiting times on trolleys before being admitted to a bed on a ward.

In addition to the ED pressures, the hospital is treating 37 patients with Covid-19, an increase of 13 cases from this day last week.

There are currently two wards in the hospital affected by Covid-19 outbreaks and the high community transmission rate in the region is having an impact on staffing levels. 

The hospital acknowledges that delays in the Emergency Department are very difficult for patients and their families and have  apologised for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

A Saolta spokesperson said: "We are committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer.

"If your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP out of hours service, in the first instance."

Access for visitors to outbreak wards is limited to compassionate grounds only and these visits should be arranged in advance with the nurse manager.

Visiting to other wards is by appointment only. To make an appointment contact the ward or unit in advance (before 3pm).

Appointments will last 30 minutes and will be staggered across all ward areas each day at 6.30pm, 7.15pm and 8pm.

"For the safety of our patients please use hand gel regularly while at the hospital, wear a mask at all times and do not visit the hospital if you have any symptoms of Covid-19 or have been in contact with anyone with Covid-19," the spokesperson added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media