24 Jun 2022

People as young as 16 could vote at next local elections

Donegal TD proposes changes to allow voting age to be lowered

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 10:33 AM

People as young as 16 could be able to vote in the next local elections in 2024..

Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle has brought forward a Private Members’ Bill in the Dáil about lowering the voting age.

Meanwhile, Junior Minister Malcolm Noonan has told the Dáil that he believes the proposal will progress following its consideration by the new body overseeing elections.

He is set to ask the new Electoral Commission to examine the proposal soon after it is established.

He said this would allow for a possible change to be in place for the local elections in 2024.

However, Deputy  Pringle said young people would be disappointed about any delay.

"People come to voting when it's right for them. For some, it's when they are 40, for others 16. We shouldn't take this opportunity away from those who are politically engaged and ready to vote," he said.

Deputy Pringle's Bill to lower the voting age would require a constitutional amendment.

